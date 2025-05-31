N. Korea demotes General

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



North Korea has demoted the director of the General Political Bureau, which oversees the party organization within the military, and has made significant changes to its senior military officials.



This appears to be an effort to restore discipline within the military following the recent warship accident.



Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin has the details.



[Report]



The enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party was held on the 28th.



We can see that at the time, the director of the General Political Bureau, Jeong Gyeong-taek, who oversees the party organization within the military, was a four-star ranking general.



However, during an artillery shooting contest the next day, we can see his rank reduced by one star to colonel general.



It seems that there were punitive personnel changes for senior military officials during the meeting.



[Korean Central TV: "(The Central Military Commission) has newly appointed six corps-level commanders, the director of the Artillery Bureau, and the director of the Security Bureau, and has also dispatched some political officers."]



Following the destroyer incident, North Korea has been continuously disclosing the investigation progress, stating that they have 'summoned' and 'detained' those involved.



It is very unusual for North Korea to report on the handling process of a specific incident in such a detailed manner.



Regarding the background of this military personnel change, it was explained that it is to "strictly control the functions and roles of the armed forces" and to "establish a discipline system," which can be interpreted as an attempt to stabilize the chaotic atmosphere within the military caused by a major incident and to tighten control.



[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Gyeongnam University Far East Institute: "I see it as measures to display how serious the (destroyer incident) mistake is. By carrying out a generational shift among lower-ranking officials, they are trying to strengthen discipline while also pursue military reform..."]



Meanwhile, objects presumed to be balloons were spotted hanging in clusters around the capsized destroyer.



It seems they are trying to prevent further sinking or attempting to salvage it, but it is uncertain whether the work will be completed by next month, a recovery deadline set by Chairman Kim Jong-un.



This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.



