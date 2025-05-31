News 9

COVID-19 shots urged for elderly

[Anchor]

Recently, the resurgence of COVID-19 in Asian countries like Thailand is concerning.

The government has requested that high-risk groups aged sixty-five and older get vaccinated, citing the possibility of a resurgence in Korea as well.

Reporter Jeong Yeon-wook has the story.

[Report]

The most significant surge in COVID-19 cases is currently in Thailand.

The number of confirmed cases, which was around 16,000 earlier this month, surged to over 53,000 last week.

The spread is accelerating in Southeast Asian countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore, which are popular tourist destinations for Koreans.

Domestic authorities believe the situation is still stable.

The number of hospitalized patients due to COVID-19 has remained largely unchanged over the past month.

However, the 'detection rate' of COVID-19 among patients with respiratory symptoms has steadily increased this month.

Considering that the number of confirmed cases was highest in summer last year, the possibility of a resurgence cannot be ruled out.

The government has extended the vaccination period for high-risk groups until the 30th of next month and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

[Lee Han-gyeong/Director of Disaster Safety Management, Ministry of the Interior and Safety: "Since vaccination can prevent severe cases and deaths, we ask seniors over 65 and residents of infection-prone facilities to get vaccinated as soon as possible."]

The Korean Medical Association has also expressed concerns about the recent simultaneous spread of various respiratory viruses and the potential for a resurgence of COVID-19, urging special caution such as wearing masks.

As the weather gets warmer and the use of air conditioning in enclosed spaces increases, it is crucial to adhere to basic preventive measures such as ventilation and handwashing.

This is KBS News, Jeong Yeon-wook.

