Vetting pledges for small businesses

Today (May 30), we will vet the support pledges for small business owners and self-employed individuals announced by the presidential candidates.



Due to serious sluggishness in domestic demand, self-employed individuals are facing significant difficulties.



Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has investigated whether the pledges made are effective.



[Report]



Kim Young-sil, who has been running a restaurant for 14 years, says that borrowing money to survive the ongoing economic downturn has reached its limit.



[Kim Young-sil/Restaurant Owner: "Some days, I really wonder why there are no customers on the street. Why is no one coming? It makes me wonder if there something wrong in our country..."]



The amount of loan delinquencies among self-employed individuals in the first quarter reached 13.2 trillion won, an increase of 42% over the past year.



Given the situation, the number of self-employed individuals continues to decline, and the amount paid out in business closure compensation has hit an all-time high.



To save small businesses and the self-employed, presidential candidates are focusing on financial support and boosting consumer spending.



Candidates Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo have both pledged to implement 'debt adjustment', 'loan support', 'establishment of specialized banks', and 'expansion of the Onnuri gift certificate'.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate/May 18: "Beyond just debt adjustment, isn't it necessary to provide significant debt relief for policy fund loans?"]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate/May 18: "I mentioned earlier that we should provide various loans and support. Financial support is particularly needed..."]



The pledges of the two candidates do not differ significantly from existing policies.



Debt adjustment is merely an expansion of the current 'New Start Fund', and similar specialized banks are already being developed.



The issuance of Onnuri gift certificates has been increasing every year.



[Lee Na-kyung/KBS Pledge Vetting Advisory Group/Professor at Seoul Women's University: "We can say that many of the pledges overlap, just with different names. There is a limit to merely rehashing the policies that have already been implemented..."]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok has proposed strengthening the responsibilities of delivery apps and franchise headquarters.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate/May 28: "We have been continuously receiving complaints that reviews and customer complaints on delivery apps and similar platforms make business very difficult for small business owners."]



This policy is limited to certain sectors such as the food service industry and franchises.



Candidate Kwon Young-guk has stated that if someone wishes to close their business, their debts will be fully forgiven, but the practicality of this is questionable.



Most of the candidates' pledges are focused on short-term measures, and there is a lack of structural solutions to enhance the sustainability of operations.



[Noh Min-sun/Researcher at the Small and Medium Business Administration: "It is clear that pain relief is needed at this point, but there needs to be more policy consideration regarding structural improvements and long-term direction."]



There are calls to seek various policy measures to enable older workers to re-enter the workforce as wage earners, and to promote policies that strengthen the competitiveness of small businesses through digital transformation.



KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



