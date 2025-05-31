Helping voters with disabilities

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Voting is a precious exercise of citizens' rights, but individuals with developmental disabilities often face difficulties when voting.



A lawsuit has been ongoing for four years against the National Election Commission, demanding the creation of ballots that are easier for individuals with developmental disabilities to understand.



This is a report by Shin Hyun-wook.



[Report]



Park Kyung-in, who has a developmental disability, still feels afraid when entering the voting booth.



This is because it takes a long time for Park to identify and understand the ballot, which consists only of letters and numbers.



[Park Kyung-in: "I thought about who to vote for in my head, but it's really hard to identify just by the name of the person...."]



While visually impaired individuals can use assistive tools in Braille, individuals with developmental disabilities cannot use any assistive tools.



In the last presidential election, the average voting rate for all individuals with disabilities was about 82%, but the rate for individuals with developmental disabilities was only in the 50% range, showing a significant gap.



In 2022, Park filed a lawsuit against the election commission, requesting ballots that include candidate photos for individuals with developmental disabilities who have difficulty understanding text.



The first trial dismissed the case, stating that a legal basis must be established through amendments to the Public Official Election Act.



In response, Park added a request for the provision of a "voting assistive tool" that allows for writing over the ballot with a perforated area and appealed the decision.



The second trial court overturned the first trial's ruling and sided with Park.



The court stated, "This constitutes discriminatory behavior regarding the exercise of voting rights," and ruled that assistive tools must be provided for public elections held after one year from the date of the final ruling.



However, the election commission has appealed to the Supreme Court, and the lawsuit has now continued for four years.



With the Supreme Court's ruling still pending, Park's hopes for this presidential election have already been dashed, and expectations for next year's local elections have also diminished.



[Park Kyung-in: "I guess we have to vote according to non-disabled people again. It made me really sad."]



As disability organizations urge the Supreme Court for a swift ruling, a request for a temporary measure allowing individuals with developmental disabilities to receive assistance while voting was granted by the court today (May 30).



This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



