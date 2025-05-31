NewJeans solo work restricted

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The court has once again sided with ADOR in the legal dispute between the group NewJeans and its agency ADOR.



It ruled that NewJeans should not engage in entertainment activities without the agency's consent or approval, and ordered that for each violation, 1 billion won should be paid to ADOR for each member.



This is a report by reporter Lee Ho-jun.



[Report]



The girl group NewJeans terminated their exclusive contract with ADOR last November and expressed their intention to pursue independent activities.



[Hani/NewJeans member/November last year: "We feel that staying here is a waste of time and will continue to cause us mental distress."]



In response, ADOR filed a lawsuit to confirm the validity of the exclusive contract against NewJeans, and the legal dispute surrounding this issue has continued to this day.



Following the provisional injunction in March, the court has again sided with ADOR.



The 52nd Civil Division of the Seoul Central District Court accepted ADOR's application for indirect enforcement against NewJeans.



Indirect enforcement is a court order that requires payment of a specified amount for the delay in fulfilling the court's decision.



The court decided that "NewJeans should not engage in entertainment activities without prior approval or consent from ADOR until the first instance ruling on the validity of the exclusive contract is made."



It also stated that if this obligation is violated, each member must pay 1 billion won to ADOR for each violation.



Earlier in March, a provisional injunction was issued stating that NewJeans should not engage in independent activities, but two days later, NewJeans participated in an overseas concert and performed under the new group name 'NJZ'.



In this regard, the court emphasized the need to enforce compliance with the obligations set forth in the provisional injunction decision.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!