Trump pressures Powell on rates

[Anchor]

U.S. President Trump directly pressured Federal Reserve Chairman Powell to lower interest rates.

However, Chairman Powell stood firm, stating that interest rates would be determined without political considerations.

Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.

[Report]

President Trump summoned Federal Reserve Chairman Powell to the White House to pressure him, as Powell remained unyielding to the demand to lower the benchmark interest rate.

The Fed has frozen interest rates at three meetings this year, which is seen as hindering economic stimulus.

[Caroline Levitt/White House Spokesperson: "President did say that he believes the Fed Chair is making a mistake by not lowering interest rates, which is putting us at an economic disadvantage to China and other countries."]

Chairman Powell did not back down either.

He asserted that the benchmark interest rate is determined solely based on analysis, without political considerations, to ensure employment and price stability.

Chairman Powell, who was appointed by President Trump in 2018, has publicly criticized Trump's tariff policies during his second term.

[Jerome Powell/Federal Reserve Chairman/On the 7th: "The tariff increases announced so far have been significantly larger than anticipated. All of these policies are still evolving, however, and their effects on economy remain highly uncertain."]

[Donald Trump/U.S. President/On the 8th: "The Bank of England cut. China cut. Everybody is cutting but him. I call him too late. Too late Powell. That's his nickname."]

Trump had previously mentioned Powell's resignation, but the White House stated that there was no such mention during their face-to-face meeting.

This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.

