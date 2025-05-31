April auto, chip production falls

News 9

[Anchor]

The three major industrial indicators, production, consumption, and investment, all declined last month.

Both pillars of our economy, automobiles and semiconductors, have been sluggish.

This is a report by reporter Kim Jin-hwa.

[Report]

Hyundai Motor's third factory in the United States.

It opened two months ago in Georgia.

Last month's production was about 8,000 units, but the goal is to produce over 70% of sales in the U.S. domestically.

[Chung Eui-sun/Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group/March: "We don't just come to build a plant. We come to put down roots."]

As local production increases, exports to the U.S. decrease, which naturally leads to a reduction in domestic production.

The atmosphere is gradually becoming a reality.

Last month, automobile production decreased by 4.2% compared to the previous month and by 0.2% compared to a year ago.

As long as the U.S. tariffs are not lifted, the impact is expected to last for a long time.

[Lim Woong-ji/Deputy Director of the International Trade Team at the Bank of Korea: "To avoid tariffs, we can expand automobile production within the U.S. If that happens, exports may decrease further in the medium to long term."]

Warnings have also been raised for semiconductors.

Although production has increased compared to last year, when the recovery was less pronounced, it decreased by 2.9% compared to a month ago.

With both automobiles and semiconductors declining, overall industrial production fell by 0.8%, and both investment and consumption, which stimulate production, were sluggish.

All indicators were negative, resulting in a 'triple decline.'

This is not just a phenomenon of April.

In the last six months, three months from November last year to January this year experienced 'triple declines.'

[Kim Sang-bong/Professor of Economics at Hansung University: "We are caught in a vicious cycle. Because there is no consumption, there is no production, and because there is no production, there is no investment in companies."]

However, economic sentiment seems to have hit rock bottom.

This month, both consumer sentiment and business sentiment have risen significantly.

This indicates that there is hope for improvement after the presidential election.

KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.

