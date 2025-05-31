Coach and player reunite at KT
Coach Moon Kyung-eun and Kim Sun-hyung, who once shared the court at SK, have reunited at KT following their transfers.
What was the first thing this mentor-mentee duo changed, aiming for their first championship since the founding of the team?
The mentor-mentee duo of coach Moon Kyung-eun and Kim Sun-hyung meet again at KT, after having lifted the championship trophy while wearing the SK uniform together.
Reuniting at a rival telecommunications team, it's been reported that they've also changed their personal mobile phone carriers accordingly.
Perhaps because they already have experience winning together, their interview chemistry was spot on as they began their challenge for the first championship since the founding of the team.
[Kim Sun-hyung: "Should I say I'm overwhelmed with emotion? I'm so reassured."]
[Moon Kyung-eun: "Oh, you've come a long way! You can even write in Chinese characters, you've studied a lot, haven't you?"]
[Moon Kyung-eun/Coach: "A coach with championship experience and a national top guard who has won MVP several times. But both Sun-hyung and I need to let go of everything and start anew in order for KT to win. KT Sonicboom, fighting!"]
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.