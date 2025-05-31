2 Koreans tie for opening-round lead
입력 2025.05.31 (04:18) 수정 2025.05.31 (04:20)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Kim A-lim has made a strong start towards her return to the top in five years, by tying for the lead on the first day of the LPGA major, the US Women's Open.
Kim A-lim, who won the season opener with her zero-torque putter, showcased her excellent putting skills on the first hole.
Her putt from 8 meters was perfectly executed, sinking into the hole for a birdie.
Kim A-lim continued her birdie streak on the third hole as well.
Her putt from 7 meters hit the flagstick and seemed like it would bounce out, but it went back in, allowing her to lower her score by another stroke.
With her long drives and solid putting, Kim A-lim finished the first day at 4 under par, tying for the lead and dreaming of reclaiming the top spot after five years.
Im Jin-hee, who competed for the Rookie of the Year title last year, also joined Kim A-lim in the competition for the championship.
Kim A-lim, who won the season opener with her zero-torque putter, showcased her excellent putting skills on the first hole.
Her putt from 8 meters was perfectly executed, sinking into the hole for a birdie.
Kim A-lim continued her birdie streak on the third hole as well.
Her putt from 7 meters hit the flagstick and seemed like it would bounce out, but it went back in, allowing her to lower her score by another stroke.
With her long drives and solid putting, Kim A-lim finished the first day at 4 under par, tying for the lead and dreaming of reclaiming the top spot after five years.
Im Jin-hee, who competed for the Rookie of the Year title last year, also joined Kim A-lim in the competition for the championship.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- 2 Koreans tie for opening-round lead
-
- 입력 2025-05-31 04:18:39
- 수정2025-05-31 04:20:49
Kim A-lim has made a strong start towards her return to the top in five years, by tying for the lead on the first day of the LPGA major, the US Women's Open.
Kim A-lim, who won the season opener with her zero-torque putter, showcased her excellent putting skills on the first hole.
Her putt from 8 meters was perfectly executed, sinking into the hole for a birdie.
Kim A-lim continued her birdie streak on the third hole as well.
Her putt from 7 meters hit the flagstick and seemed like it would bounce out, but it went back in, allowing her to lower her score by another stroke.
With her long drives and solid putting, Kim A-lim finished the first day at 4 under par, tying for the lead and dreaming of reclaiming the top spot after five years.
Im Jin-hee, who competed for the Rookie of the Year title last year, also joined Kim A-lim in the competition for the championship.
Kim A-lim, who won the season opener with her zero-torque putter, showcased her excellent putting skills on the first hole.
Her putt from 8 meters was perfectly executed, sinking into the hole for a birdie.
Kim A-lim continued her birdie streak on the third hole as well.
Her putt from 7 meters hit the flagstick and seemed like it would bounce out, but it went back in, allowing her to lower her score by another stroke.
With her long drives and solid putting, Kim A-lim finished the first day at 4 under par, tying for the lead and dreaming of reclaiming the top spot after five years.
Im Jin-hee, who competed for the Rookie of the Year title last year, also joined Kim A-lim in the competition for the championship.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.