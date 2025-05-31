2 Koreans tie for opening-round lead

동영상 고정 취소

Kim A-lim has made a strong start towards her return to the top in five years, by tying for the lead on the first day of the LPGA major, the US Women's Open.



Kim A-lim, who won the season opener with her zero-torque putter, showcased her excellent putting skills on the first hole.



Her putt from 8 meters was perfectly executed, sinking into the hole for a birdie.



Kim A-lim continued her birdie streak on the third hole as well.



Her putt from 7 meters hit the flagstick and seemed like it would bounce out, but it went back in, allowing her to lower her score by another stroke.



With her long drives and solid putting, Kim A-lim finished the first day at 4 under par, tying for the lead and dreaming of reclaiming the top spot after five years.



Im Jin-hee, who competed for the Rookie of the Year title last year, also joined Kim A-lim in the competition for the championship.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!