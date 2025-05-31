100K homes purchased by foreigners

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The number of domestic houses owned by foreigners has exceeded 100,000 as of the end of last year.



Looking at the nationalities of the owners, more than half were Chinese.



Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the details.



[Report]



An apartment complex in Seocho-gu, Seoul.



In November last year, a large unit was sold for 7.4 billion won.



This was a record high transaction, 300 million won higher than the previous sale.



It is estimated that the purchase was made entirely in cash, and the buyer was a foreigner from Uzbekistan.



As of December last year, the number of domestic houses owned by foreigners was 100,216.



This is an increase from about 80,000 when the statistics were first compiled in 2022, surpassing 100,000 last year.



[Kim Se-woong/Real Estate Agent in Gangnam, Seoul: "Most of the recent buyers are American citizens who have a residence in Korea."]



Chinese nationals accounted for more than half at 56%, followed by Americans at 21.9% and Canadians at 6.3%.



[Real Estate Agent in Bupyeong, Incheon/Voice Altered: "There are many Chinese people. Most of them are actual residents... Many expatriates buy here."]



72.7% of the houses owned by foreigners are concentrated in the metropolitan area, with Gyeonggi Province having the most, followed by Seoul and Incheon.



The percentage of multi-homeowners with two or more houses is 6.6%, which is about 6,500 people.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport stated that if illegal activities are suspected in real estate transaction reports by foreigners, they will investigate and impose penalties.



Last year, 282 suspicious transactions involving foreign real estate transactions were detected.



The majority of those caught in suspicious transactions were Chinese and American nationals, who used methods such as bringing cash without reporting it or engaging in 'currency exchange' schemes.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



