NC back at home but out of place

[Anchor]

After 62 days, NC returned to their home ground, Changwon NC Park, and hinted at the possibility of relocating their base.

Returning home after a long time, NC seemed both glad and unfamiliar with their home ground, as a string of errors cost them the chance to break their losing streak.

This is reporter Heo Sol-ji.

[Report]

Ahead of the reopening after 62 days, the NC team once again expressed condolences and apologies to the victims.

However, they added that they felt a need for a change in environment due to the incident and would consider relocating if support from Changwon City does not improve.

[Lee Jin-man/NC CEO: "From a long-term perspective, we want to keep all possibilities open and seriously consider the team's future."]

On the day they ended their nomadic life and returned home, NC has shared concerns about moving locations. Perhaps because their long-awaited return felt unfamiliar, they struggled to stay focused.

In the 5th inning, center fielder Kim Sung-wook carelessly missed a routine fly ball, allowing Floriel to reach second base, and then a throwing error on a bunt by Ha Joo-seok led to a run.

Additionally, starting pitcher Riley's pickoff attempt failed, followed by a wild pitch, causing manager Lee Ho-jun to bury his head in his hands.

In their first game back, NC was unable to gift a victory to home fans due to their consecutive errors and a strong performance by Hanwha's Ryu Hyun-jin, resulting in a fourth consecutive loss.

In the 2nd inning, KT's starting pitcher Jesus struck out the leadoff batter with a swinging strike, but the ball got away, allowing the runner to advance to first base.

Despite getting the strikeout, there was a runner on first with no outs.

However, Jesus struck out the next three batters, achieving four strikeouts in one inning, becoming the 11th player in history to accomplish this remarkable feat.

KT's powerful player, Ahn Hyun-min, also hit a massive home run traveling 132 meters, marking his second consecutive game with a home run and leading the team to a two-game winning streak.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

