Disability taxis for bedridden persons

[Anchor]



Confined to their bed due to the severity of their condition, they are referred to as 'bedridden persons with severe disabilities.'



Two years ago, the Constitutional Court ruled that allowing only standard wheelchairs to use disabled taxi services infringed on the mobility rights of bedridden disabled individuals, declaring it unconstitutional.



Has the situation changed since then?



Reporter Lee Won-hee has the story.



[Report]



Mr. Lee Geon-chang spends 24 hours lying down.



His almost sole means of transportation is a disabled taxi.



However, it is difficult for Mr. Lee to board the disabled taxi while in his reclined wheelchair.



[Lee Geon-chang/Person with cerebral disability: "My back really hurts. I'm sitting up."]



[Activity Assistant: "In this position, if you look from this side, the head touches here. The head is touching, so the door won't close."]



[Activity Assistant: "If he sit up when boarding, at least the door can close in this position."]



Beyond discomfort, there are also safety concerns.



[Activity Assistant: "If an accident happens, his head would be in direct contact."]



The Constitutional Court's decision two years ago stated that not being able to use a taxi with a bed-type wheelchair infringes on the right to equality.



Since then, laws have been changed to introduce larger vans for bedridden disabled individuals and to apply ambulance-level safety standards.



However, the reality is different.



There are still no local governments that have introduced disabled taxis for bedridden individuals.



As a temporary measure, some have made modifications to existing taxis.



[Seoul Disabled Taxi Call Center/Voice Altered: "It can tilt up to about 45 degrees, so you can't lie down completely."]



Two years have passed since the Constitutional Court's decision, but there has been no accurate assessment of the demand for taxis of bedridden disabled individuals.



[Lee Jae-won/Director of the Korea Human Rights Promotion Agency: "We need to investigate how many bedridden disabled individuals there are and where they are. (So far) we have only been guessing based on other data, and there are no accurate statistics."]



While the National Human Rights Commission has stated that 'improvements to the system are necessary,' the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has announced plans to introduce nine taxis for bedridden disabled individuals by the end of this year.



[Kim Yul-man/Person with cerebral disability: "I couldn't go freely when I had plans with friends, but I think I will be able to go if the number of taxis increases."]



This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



