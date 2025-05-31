20 years for stabbing girlfriend

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A man in his 20s, who brutally killed his girlfriend with a weapon after she asked to break up, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.



The man, who struck the weapon a dozen times during the crime, requested a reduced sentence, claiming it was not brutal, but the Supreme Court did not accept his appeal.



Kim Tae-hoon reports.



[Report]



A heavy sentence has been finalized for Mr. Kim, a man in his 20s who killed his girlfriend by stabbing her 11 times after she asked to end their relationship



The Supreme Court dismissed Mr. Kim's appeal against the murder charge and upheld the original sentence of 20 years in prison.



Mr. Kim exhibited excessive obsession while dating the victim last February.



He disliked the victim meeting not only male friends but also female friends, and he interfered in her every move.



He even pressured her to use a location tracking app on her smartphone.



When the victim, no longer able to endure the situation, asked to end the relationship, Mr. Kim threatened to take his own life in order to keep the relationship going.



However, after a minor argument, he stabbed the victim in the neck 11 times, brutally killing her.



This occurred just over three months into their relationship.



[Neighbor/May 2024/voice altered: "At around 5:05, I heard an ambulance and two police cars... I heard crying, so I went out to check."]



The first trial court considered the 'brutal nature of the crime' as a reason for increased punishment and sentenced Mr. Kim to 20 years in prison.



Mr. Kim appealed this decision, but the second trial court also maintained the heavy sentence, stating, "It appears that he caused the victim extreme pain beyond the ordinary level and killed her."



The Supreme Court confirmed the original ruling, stating there was no misunderstanding of the law in the lower court's judgment.



KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



