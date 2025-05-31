News 9

Trump's tariffs reinstated

[Anchor]

Meanwhile, in the United States, the reciprocal tariff measures that had been halted by the court has been restored in just one day.

This means that tariffs can continue to be imposed during the appeals process.

The Trump administration is determined to push forward with its tariff policy, increasing uncertainty.

Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.

[Report]

The reciprocal tariffs of the Trump administration have been revived just one day after a lower court ruling that had struck them down.

The U.S. Federal Appeals Court accepted the administration's request to suspend the effect of the first ruling.

Current tariffs will remain in place until the appeals court's decision is made.

Breathing a sigh of relief, President Trump criticized the lower court, stating that "leftist judges are destroying America," and made it clear that he intends to continue the tariff policy at all costs.

[Karoline Leavitt/White House Spokesperson: "The Trump administration faced another example of judicial overreach."]

For now, he plans to pursue his tariff imposition based on laws different from those questioned by the court.

This involves sequentially applying Trade Laws 122 and 301, which were established over 50 years ago.

The plan is to buy time with Trade Law 122, which allows for tariffs of up to 15% for 150 days, and to impose individual tariffs under Trade Law 301, which permits retaliation against unfair trade.

[Peter Navarro/White House Trade Advisor: "The tariffs remain in place. The court told us 'go do it another way.'"]

Meanwhile, ongoing negotiations with each country will continue.

While there are analyses suggesting that the U.S. negotiating power has weakened, the negotiating counterparts are maintaining a cautious atmosphere.

[Scott Bessent/U.S. Treasury Secretary: "We've seen no change in their attitude in the past 48 hours."]

With the imposition and suspension of tariffs, negotiations, and court rulings, the U.S. tariff policy continues to be mired in confusion.

The market sees a low possibility of the tariff policy being reversed, but it is also said that what is certain now is only uncertainty.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

