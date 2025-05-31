News 9

Korean athletics face criticism

[Anchor]

I will reveal the shocking current state of Korean athletics.

The commentator expressed harsh criticism towards athletes who did not give their best even in the finals, ringing alarm bells for Korean athletics.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.

[Report]

This is the men's university 3000m steeplechase event held last week at the national championships.

The scene is so shocking that it is hard to believe it is a final; it is incredibly slow.

Some athletes even engage in conversation with their competitors, making it feel more like a casual outing than a sport.

Unable to hold back, commentator Yoon Yeochun expressed his frustration during the broadcast.

[Yoon Yeochun/Athletics Commentator: "The athletes are so focused on ranking that it seems like they are running slightly faster than walking, not even jogging. They are disappointing us a lot. This is the reality of university athletics. It’s really upsetting. Even elementary school students run faster than this."]

A farce occurred as the athletes aimed merely for placement rather than breaking records.

Commentator Yoon criticized even more strongly.

[Yoon Yeochun/Athletics Commentator: "Just because you come in first in our country doesn’t mean you go to the Olympics, the World Athletics Championships, or the Asian Games. If you don’t have a record, you can’t go. They won’t accept you. What dreams do these 3000m university students have? These athletes are the ones who are diminishing the popularity of athletics."]

Meeting Yoon at the Asian Championships, he pointed out the structural problems that are causing Korean athletics to regress.

The athletes’ biggest dream is to join a corporate team rather than to achieve records, and the teams only want results that promote their achievements.

[Yoon Yeochun/Athletics Commentator: "There are more corporate teams than there are athletes graduating from high school or university. So, if you run even a little, all the corporate teams welcome you. There are athlete quotas. If you win a gold medal at the National Sports Festival, you can receive nearly 100 million won from the team. We need to reward records, not just placements; the sports council and the country should seriously consider this."]

Korean athletics, having lost its goals, is increasingly falling into its own league, disconnected from the global stage.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

