[Anchor]



Lee Hyun-jung, who was considered a top prospect and had high expectations for entering the NBA, has been challenging himself in leagues in Australia and Japan for the past two years.



Let's meet Lee Hyun-jung, who holds onto his last hope for the NBA.



Reporter Moon Young-kyu reports.



[Report]



Amid public doubts that Lee Hyun-jung's NBA dream is fading, we asked him to share his honest feelings.



[Lee Hyun-jung: "Honestly, my mindset is the same. I really think this is the last chance, and I’m going to do my best and work hard to give it a shot."]



Lee Hyun-jung, who was regarded as a promising player from Davidson College, was not selected in the 2022 NBA Draft due to an ankle injury he suffered just before the draft.



During a tough time that almost led to depression, Lee Hyun-jung endured solely through practice.



He shoots over 500 times a day, and in front of KBS reporters, he demonstrated a shooting success rate of 80% by making 80 out of 100 shots, including successful half-court shots.



[Lee Hyun-jung: "Of course, when I first got injured, I was really discouraged. In fact, I was almost in a state similar to depression. That process was really tough, but I think it made me stronger."]



Having gained a lot of experience from playing in Australia and Japan, Lee Hyun-jung also shared his views on the national basketball team.



[Lee Hyun-jung: "I think we still haven't found the true color of Korean basketball, but I'm working hard to find it myself."]



Forgetting the negative evaluations and only listening to the voices that support him, Lee Hyun-jung will challenge himself again starting with the Summer League this year.



[Lee Hyun-jung: "Thank you so much for your support. Please continue to cheer for me so that I can enter the NBA, which is my dream stage. Thank you."]



KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



