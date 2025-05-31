News 9

Fire breaks out on Seoul subway

입력 2025.05.31 (22:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It was a moment when a weekend morning suddenly turned into terror.

A fire caused by arson broke out inside a Seoul Subway Line 5 train.

The scene of passengers evacuating into the underground tunnel shows the urgency of the situation at that time.

It was a situation that could have led to a major loss of life.
Today (May 31), our first report will be the subway fire.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun.

[Report]

Passengers jumped out of the train filled with thick smoke and hurriedly evacuated along the tracks.

In fear, they called their families as they move along.

[Fire train passenger/family call: "I'm out and walking. (Hurry, hurry, run outside faster!) I'm still going. (Are there a lot of people?) Yes, everyone is evacuating, it's chaos."]

This morning, a fire caused by arson broke out inside a Seoul Subway Line 5 train that was in operation.

["I don't know, apparently someone sprayed gasoline, but I don't know..."]

The train was heading from Yeouinaru Station to Mapo Station when the fire broke out, causing passengers to activate the emergency handles and open the doors, stopping the train between stations.

After that, passengers evacuated through the tunnel to a nearby station.

The train driver and some passengers immediately began to extinguish the fire, which was completely put out after 1 hour and 40 minutes.

[Kim Jin-cheol/Head of Fire Administration, Mapo Fire Station: "It seems that the fire was initially set on flammable materials, along with trash and clothing. The conductor and a few passengers extinguished the fire themselves using the fire extinguishers inside the train."]

As a result of the fire, 21 out of about 400 passengers suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation and were transported to the hospital, and service on part of Line 5 toward Hanam Macheon was temporarily suspended.

[Kim Eun-ha/Fire train passenger: "The fire broke out suddenly. I think it was in the next car. People started rushing. It was chaotic. I was so weak that I fell over, my shoes came off, and I was stepped on..."]

About an hour after the fire broke out, police arrested a suspect for arson at Yeouinaru Station.

The police are investigating the details of the arson after booking the man in his 60s who was apprehended.

This is KBS News Bae Ji-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Fire breaks out on Seoul subway
    • 입력 2025-05-31 22:35:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

It was a moment when a weekend morning suddenly turned into terror.

A fire caused by arson broke out inside a Seoul Subway Line 5 train.

The scene of passengers evacuating into the underground tunnel shows the urgency of the situation at that time.

It was a situation that could have led to a major loss of life.
Today (May 31), our first report will be the subway fire.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun.

[Report]

Passengers jumped out of the train filled with thick smoke and hurriedly evacuated along the tracks.

In fear, they called their families as they move along.

[Fire train passenger/family call: "I'm out and walking. (Hurry, hurry, run outside faster!) I'm still going. (Are there a lot of people?) Yes, everyone is evacuating, it's chaos."]

This morning, a fire caused by arson broke out inside a Seoul Subway Line 5 train that was in operation.

["I don't know, apparently someone sprayed gasoline, but I don't know..."]

The train was heading from Yeouinaru Station to Mapo Station when the fire broke out, causing passengers to activate the emergency handles and open the doors, stopping the train between stations.

After that, passengers evacuated through the tunnel to a nearby station.

The train driver and some passengers immediately began to extinguish the fire, which was completely put out after 1 hour and 40 minutes.

[Kim Jin-cheol/Head of Fire Administration, Mapo Fire Station: "It seems that the fire was initially set on flammable materials, along with trash and clothing. The conductor and a few passengers extinguished the fire themselves using the fire extinguishers inside the train."]

As a result of the fire, 21 out of about 400 passengers suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation and were transported to the hospital, and service on part of Line 5 toward Hanam Macheon was temporarily suspended.

[Kim Eun-ha/Fire train passenger: "The fire broke out suddenly. I think it was in the next car. People started rushing. It was chaotic. I was so weak that I fell over, my shoes came off, and I was stepped on..."]

About an hour after the fire broke out, police arrested a suspect for arson at Yeouinaru Station.

The police are investigating the details of the arson after booking the man in his 60s who was apprehended.

This is KBS News Bae Ji-hyun.
배지현
배지현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

지하철 5호선 내부에 ‘방화’…승객 400명 긴급 대피

지하철 5호선 내부에 ‘방화’…승객 400명 긴급 대피
이재명, 마지막 주말 경부선 <br>유세…“댓글 조작은 반란, 사법장악 생각 없어”

이재명, 마지막 주말 경부선 유세…“댓글 조작은 반란, 사법장악 생각 없어”
‘지지기반’ 강원·경북 향한 <br>김문수…“바닥 표심 움직여”

‘지지기반’ 강원·경북 향한 김문수…“바닥 표심 움직여”
이준석, 민주당에 ‘무고’ 맞고발<br>…권영국 ‘폭염 휴식권’ 촉구

이준석, 민주당에 ‘무고’ 맞고발…권영국 ‘폭염 휴식권’ 촉구
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.