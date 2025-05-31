No casualties in Seoul subway fire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The moment the man ignited a flammable substance, the inside of the train turned into complete chaos.



Reporter Jeong Hae-joo investigated the reasons why swift suppression and evacuation were possible even in such an emergency situation.



[Report]



Black shoe prints remain on the floor of the train.



The abandoned shoes show the urgency of the moment.



["Mom, there's a fire in the subway... (bang bang) Open the door! Open the door!"]



This is the container found at the scene that was filled with flammable liquid.



[Park Gi-han/Witness to the arson: "The fire spread quickly on the subway floor, and people around were startled. The arsonist used a clicking lighter-type torch to ignite the fire..."]



The Daegu subway disaster in 2003 that took 192 lives was also an arson case.



Since then, materials used in train interiors have been changed to fire-resistant materials.



[Kim Jin-cheol/Director of Fire Administration, Mapo Fire Station: "Recently manufactured trains have been made mostly with non-combustible materials, and since there were almost no flammable items, only a small amount of trash burned..."]



The process whereby passengers use manual levers to open the doors in case of an emergency was carried out swiftly, and the conductor and passengers contained the fire with extinguishers available inside the train.



[Yeom Mu-yeol/Head of Field Response Team, Mapo Fire Station: "The fire was extinguished by the conductor, and fortunately, it has been determined that it was not a major fire..."]



The awareness of citizens to prioritize the elderly and vulnerable was also notable.



[Kim Eun-ha/Citizen on the fire train: "The young people did well. They guided everyone. Since I couldn't get off, they helped me down and I walked through the tunnel to Yeouinaru."]



This is the reason why there were no serious injuries even when 400 people evacuated into the tunnel at once.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



