News 9

Arsonist carried out by the victims

입력 2025.05.31 (23:00)

[Anchor]

A person that the people struggled to carry out on a stretcher turned out to be the suspect of the arson.

He even carried out conversation with the passengers casually, but it was his unusually blackened hands that got him caught.

Shin Ji-soo reports.

[Report]

On the dark subway tracks, passengers support a man who couldn't keep his balance.

They struggled trying to carry him on their backs, and eventually put him on a stretcher and walked hundreds of meters out of the tunnel.

This man, who was laboriously moved by the passengers.

["This guy set the fire and has given up now. Why isn’t the police coming? The criminal is right here... There are police outside."]

He was identified as a suspect in the subway arson.

[Jung Gu-wan/Subway passenger during the fire: "I saw people carrying someone out. It turned out to be the suspect. I heard he was the first to escape."]

When the passengers protested to the man as he regained consciousness, he raised his voice instead.

["(I almost died, ○○○.) But you didn’t die!!"]

The police arrested this man at 9:45 AM today (May 31) at Yeouinaru Station on suspicion of setting fire on a subway with passengers on board.

["You are under arrest. You have the right to appoint a lawyer..."]

The police said that they saw an unusual amount of soot on his hands, and when they started to press him on the charges, he admitted to them.

The police are currently examining the lighter-type torch and the container that held the flammable substance used in the crime.

Under current law, a person who sets fire to a subway with people on board can face life imprisonment.

If any passengers are injured or killed, the penalties become even harsher.

In May 2014, an arsonist who poured flammable substances and set fire to a train running towards Dogok Station from Maebong Station on Line 3 was sentenced to five years in prison in the first trial.

The police are investigating the motive for the crime and are considering applying for a detention warrant.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.

