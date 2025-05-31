Lee Jae-myung’s final vote push

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, we will go to the final weekend campaign event before the presidential election.



First, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized the need to judge the insurrection forces and directed his criticism towards candidate Kim Moon-soo.



Oh Dae-seong reports.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung started with a visit to southern Gyeonggi Province.



He stated that he does not like to divide people, and promised to create a country of happiness, integration, and growth for everyone.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I am not a childish person who says, 'I will hit you back as much as you hit me.' Instead of wasting time on that, I will research what policies can bring more happiness to more people...."]



He also brought up the reports about alleged comments manipulation by a hardline conservative group, stressing the need to clarify whether the People Power Party is involved.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Isn't this behavior of trying to ruin the election results an act of rebellion? We must find and hold accountable every last root of this."]



He also targeted the support of voters in the central region.



He promised balanced regional development through the creation of a mega city, support for a special metropolitan railway, and the establishment of a high-tech industry belt in areas like biotechnology, semiconductors, and secondary batteries.



He emphasized that former President Yoon Suk Yeol sent a support message for candidate Kim Moon-soo and that the return of insurrection forces must be prevented through voting.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "(If candidate Kim Moon-soo is elected) won't there be a glorious return of the insurrection forces and the domination of South Korea by the former king Yoon Suk Yeol?"]



He stated that if elected president, he would engage in dialogue with the opposition, and made it clear that he has no intention of controlling the judiciary.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung will start his final appeal for support tomorrow (Jun. 1) in his hometown of Andong, Gyeongbuk Province, and will visit Daegu, Ulsan, and Busan in the Yeongnam region.



KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.



