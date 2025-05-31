News 9

Lee Jae-myung’s final vote push

입력 2025.05.31 (23:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, we will go to the final weekend campaign event before the presidential election.

First, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized the need to judge the insurrection forces and directed his criticism towards candidate Kim Moon-soo.

Oh Dae-seong reports.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung started with a visit to southern Gyeonggi Province.

He stated that he does not like to divide people, and promised to create a country of happiness, integration, and growth for everyone.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I am not a childish person who says, 'I will hit you back as much as you hit me.' Instead of wasting time on that, I will research what policies can bring more happiness to more people...."]

He also brought up the reports about alleged comments manipulation by a hardline conservative group, stressing the need to clarify whether the People Power Party is involved.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Isn't this behavior of trying to ruin the election results an act of rebellion? We must find and hold accountable every last root of this."]

He also targeted the support of voters in the central region.

He promised balanced regional development through the creation of a mega city, support for a special metropolitan railway, and the establishment of a high-tech industry belt in areas like biotechnology, semiconductors, and secondary batteries.

He emphasized that former President Yoon Suk Yeol sent a support message for candidate Kim Moon-soo and that the return of insurrection forces must be prevented through voting.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "(If candidate Kim Moon-soo is elected) won't there be a glorious return of the insurrection forces and the domination of South Korea by the former king Yoon Suk Yeol?"]

He stated that if elected president, he would engage in dialogue with the opposition, and made it clear that he has no intention of controlling the judiciary.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung will start his final appeal for support tomorrow (Jun. 1) in his hometown of Andong, Gyeongbuk Province, and will visit Daegu, Ulsan, and Busan in the Yeongnam region.

KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Jae-myung’s final vote push
    • 입력 2025-05-31 23:39:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, we will go to the final weekend campaign event before the presidential election.

First, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized the need to judge the insurrection forces and directed his criticism towards candidate Kim Moon-soo.

Oh Dae-seong reports.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung started with a visit to southern Gyeonggi Province.

He stated that he does not like to divide people, and promised to create a country of happiness, integration, and growth for everyone.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I am not a childish person who says, 'I will hit you back as much as you hit me.' Instead of wasting time on that, I will research what policies can bring more happiness to more people...."]

He also brought up the reports about alleged comments manipulation by a hardline conservative group, stressing the need to clarify whether the People Power Party is involved.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Isn't this behavior of trying to ruin the election results an act of rebellion? We must find and hold accountable every last root of this."]

He also targeted the support of voters in the central region.

He promised balanced regional development through the creation of a mega city, support for a special metropolitan railway, and the establishment of a high-tech industry belt in areas like biotechnology, semiconductors, and secondary batteries.

He emphasized that former President Yoon Suk Yeol sent a support message for candidate Kim Moon-soo and that the return of insurrection forces must be prevented through voting.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "(If candidate Kim Moon-soo is elected) won't there be a glorious return of the insurrection forces and the domination of South Korea by the former king Yoon Suk Yeol?"]

He stated that if elected president, he would engage in dialogue with the opposition, and made it clear that he has no intention of controlling the judiciary.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung will start his final appeal for support tomorrow (Jun. 1) in his hometown of Andong, Gyeongbuk Province, and will visit Daegu, Ulsan, and Busan in the Yeongnam region.

KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.
오대성
오대성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

지하철 5호선 내부에 ‘방화’…승객 400명 긴급 대피

지하철 5호선 내부에 ‘방화’…승객 400명 긴급 대피
이재명, 마지막 주말 경부선 <br>유세…“댓글 조작은 반란, 사법장악 생각 없어”

이재명, 마지막 주말 경부선 유세…“댓글 조작은 반란, 사법장악 생각 없어”
‘지지기반’ 강원·경북 향한 <br>김문수…“바닥 표심 움직여”

‘지지기반’ 강원·경북 향한 김문수…“바닥 표심 움직여”
이준석, 민주당에 ‘무고’ 맞고발<br>…권영국 ‘폭염 휴식권’ 촉구

이준석, 민주당에 ‘무고’ 맞고발…권영국 ‘폭염 휴식권’ 촉구
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.