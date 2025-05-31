Kim Moon-soo targets family issues

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo brought up family matters wherever he went, seemingly targeting the controversy surrounding candidate Lee Jae-myung's son.



He also highlighted the controversy surrounding writer 's remarks.



Lee Hyun-jun reports.



[Report]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo has been wearing a shirt that says "I am proud of my wife" for the second day.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I love my wife, and I am proud of my wife."]



This was targeted against writer Rhyu Si-min, who sparked controversy for belittling Kim's wife Seol Nan-young, also mentioning that the wives of former presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun also graduated from commercial high schools.



At the same time, he mentioned the guilty verdicts against Lee Jae-myung's wife Kim Hye-gyeong and their eldest son.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "His wife also received a guilty verdict for using a corporate card and was fined, and his son has raised a lot of noise lately with his cursing. We don't have such issues in our household."]



Candidate Kim started his campaign today in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province, and visited Sokcho, Gangneung, Uljin and Pohang in North Gyeongsang Province, and Gyeongju.



These areas have a conservative support base but had lower early voting turnout compared to the Honam region, making it crucial for him to secure as many votes as possible.



The People Power Party stated that "public sentiment is shifting due to controversies such as those involving Lee Jae-myung's son," and is now focusing on rallying its support base in the final stretch.



Candidate Kim promised to improve transportation infrastructure in Gangwon Province and support recovery from forest fire damage through a supplementary budget of 30 trillion won in North Gyeongsang Province.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "If elected, I will start the next day to create a supplementary budget of about 30 trillion won to prioritize support and compensation for forest fire damage."]



Tomorrow (Jun. 1), is the last weekend before the presidential election. Kim will target the key battleground of the Seoul metropolitan area, starting with the Suwon Gwanggyo New Town, a project he promoted during his time as governor of Gyeonggi Province.



KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!