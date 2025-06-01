Lee Jun-seok continues fight against DP

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok has also intensified his campaign efforts as the election nears its end.



He filed a counter-complaint against the Democratic Party for accusing him of making problematic statements during a debate.



Reporter Bang Jun-won will also deliver the details of the climate crisis pledge from Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk.



[Report]



["Lee Jun-seok! Lee Jun-seok!"]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok has been targeting voters in the metropolitan area for four days.



He has escalated his attacks against candidate Lee Jae-myung.



He argued that the call to end insurrection was ultimately political retaliation, and urged voters to support him in stopping candidate Lee Jae-myung, whom he accused of aspiring to dictatorship.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Candidate Lee Jae-myung is probably the most aggressive in trying to take control of the judiciary. I will stand against that outrageous dictatorship."]



He also specifically targeted candidate Lee Jae-myung's pledge to provide payment for caregiving costs.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "He talks about supporting caregiving costs, which amount to about 15 trillion won. He is saying he will collect more in health insurance premiums."]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok pledged to lift regulations on Yeongjongdo and Songdo International City, as well as to attract multinational corporations.



He filed a counter-complaint for 'false accusation' against the Democratic Party, which accused him of 'spreading false information' over his remarks made during a debate.



Candidate Kwon Young-guk appealed to labor voters in the Chungcheong region.



He stated that a safe industrial transition for workers and the working class is necessary in the face of the climate crisis.



[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "Even if coal power plants are closed, the lives of workers and the residents of Taean cannot be closed. Isn't that a reason for the state to take responsibility?"]



He emphasized that workers' rights to rest during extreme heat are a matter of life and safety, insisting that '20 minutes of rest should be guaranteed when working for over 2 hours in temperatures above 33 degrees.'



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



