News 9

Lee Jun-seok continues fight against DP

입력 2025.06.01 (03:00)

[Anchor]

Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok has also intensified his campaign efforts as the election nears its end.

He filed a counter-complaint against the Democratic Party for accusing him of making problematic statements during a debate.

Reporter Bang Jun-won will also deliver the details of the climate crisis pledge from Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk.

[Report]

["Lee Jun-seok! Lee Jun-seok!"]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok has been targeting voters in the metropolitan area for four days.

He has escalated his attacks against candidate Lee Jae-myung.

He argued that the call to end insurrection was ultimately political retaliation, and urged voters to support him in stopping candidate Lee Jae-myung, whom he accused of aspiring to dictatorship.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Candidate Lee Jae-myung is probably the most aggressive in trying to take control of the judiciary. I will stand against that outrageous dictatorship."]

He also specifically targeted candidate Lee Jae-myung's pledge to provide payment for caregiving costs.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "He talks about supporting caregiving costs, which amount to about 15 trillion won. He is saying he will collect more in health insurance premiums."]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok pledged to lift regulations on Yeongjongdo and Songdo International City, as well as to attract multinational corporations.

He filed a counter-complaint for 'false accusation' against the Democratic Party, which accused him of 'spreading false information' over his remarks made during a debate.

Candidate Kwon Young-guk appealed to labor voters in the Chungcheong region.

He stated that a safe industrial transition for workers and the working class is necessary in the face of the climate crisis.

[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "Even if coal power plants are closed, the lives of workers and the residents of Taean cannot be closed. Isn't that a reason for the state to take responsibility?"]

He emphasized that workers' rights to rest during extreme heat are a matter of life and safety, insisting that '20 minutes of rest should be guaranteed when working for over 2 hours in temperatures above 33 degrees.'

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

