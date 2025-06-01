News 9

Final weekend push D-3 election day

[Anchor]

With just three days left until the presidential election, we will take a closer look at the last-minute strategies of each candidate with political reporter Kim Min-hyuk.

Reporter Kim, after tonight (May 31), there will only be two days left until the main voting for the presidential election.

What is the Democratic Party's last-minute strategy?

[Reporter]

Each party's best strategy is to get more of their supporters to the polls.

First, the Democratic Party is emphasizing why this presidential election is taking place.

They are focusing on judging the insurrection.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung has stated that he will not engage in political revenge, but he has shown a strong will to end the insurrection by mentioning the punishment of lawmakers who supported the martial law, saying that serious crimes should not be forgiven under the guise of politics.

They are also focusing on minimizing unexpected variables such as gaffes.

Regarding the controversial remarks by writer Rhyu Si-min, Candidate Lee said that since he has apologized, the public will also forgive him.

[Anchor]

What about the People Power Party?

They are in a situation where a last-minute chase is necessary, right?

[Reporter]

The People Power Party is focusing on the fallout from the issues surrounding Candidate Lee Jae-myung's family and writer 's remarks.

They believe that these last-minute issues that have emerged will not be unfavorable for Candidate Kim Moon-soo.

They are also paying close attention to the low voter turnout for earl voting in traditionally strong areas.

While this could be seen as a bad sign, they anticipate that conservative voters who want to prevent a Lee Jae-myung dictatorship will rally for the main voting.

[Anchor]

The two parties have also been filing complaints against each other; the Democratic Party raised allegations of comments manipulation and public opinion manipulation, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, they claim that a hardline conservative group has created a comments manipulation team to manipulate public opinion to favor candidate Kim Moon-soo.

They are reporting it as being similar to the National Intelligence Service's comments manipulation incident in 2012, stating that an investigation is necessary and have filed a complaint against the relevant group.

They also suspect its connection to the People Power Party.

The People Power Party has rebutted that it has nothing to do with this matter.

They countered that the Democratic Party is making baseless claims based on their experience with the "Druking" opinion-rigging scandal.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party continues to dig into the allegations against Candidate Lee Jae-myung's son?

[Reporter]

Yes, they are questioning the source of the gambling funds for candidate Lee's son.

They are asking how someone with a total wealth of 3.9 million won and no fixed income could spend 230 million won on gambling.

They have filed a complaint with the prosecution against candidate Lee, his spouse Kim Hye-gyeong, and their son, claiming they will uncover the source of the funds.

[Anchor]

Today, two former presidents showed support for Candidate Kim Moon-soo, but the reactions were mixed, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, today in Daegu, former President Park Geun-hye gave her support to candidate Kim.

She recently met with candidate Kim to express her support and visited the birthplace of former First Lady Yuk Young-soo, and today she visited Seomun Market.

The People Power Party lawmakers who accompanied her wore jackets with Kim Moon-soo's name on them at the event.

Former President Yoon Suk-yeol sent a statement of support for Candidate Kim to a rally led by Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon to be read on his behalf.

However, People Power Party's Kim Yong-tae, the emergency response committee chair, told former President Yoon not to come near the People Power Party.

Former President Yoon expressed discomfort, stating that it was effectively an expulsion rather than a resignation.

