U.S.-China trade agreement in crisis

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Next, we have news on the U.S.-China tariff negotiations that are facing a crisis.



The two countries, which had agreed to significantly reduce retaliatory tariffs for 90 days, have returned to a hardline stance.



They are accusing each other of not adhering to the agreement, and our correspondent Kim Kyung-soo has the details.



[Report]



President Donald Trump criticized China for violating a truce on tariffs.



He stated that he had agreed to lower tariffs, which allowed China to avoid a crisis, and that he would no longer play the role of the "good guy."



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "They violated a big part of the agreement we made. If you read that whole statement, I was very nice to them. I helped them..."]



The US is raising concerns that China is still blocking exports of key minerals to the U.S.



China has been restricting exports of seven rare earth elements to the U.S., and the U.S. believes that this measure should be lifted according to the agreement.



[Jamieson Greer/U.S. Trade Representative/CNBC Interview: "We haven't seen the flow of some of those critical minerals as they were supposed to be doing. They restricted the flow of rare earth magnets to us..."]



China also has grievances against the U.S.



They countered that the U.S. has restricted exports to China in key technology areas such as semiconductors and aircraft engines.



The Chinese embassy in the U.S. issued a statement calling for an end to discriminatory restrictions against China, which is interpreted as also taking issue with the recent U.S. announcement to cancel visas for Chinese students.



There seems to be no signs of progress in the follow-up negotiations promised after the U.S. and China temporarily paused the trade war.



Ultimately, there are opinions from the U.S. side that a phone call between the leaders could revive the negotiations.



This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!