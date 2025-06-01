Trump to double steel tariffs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In this situation, President Trump has once again played the tough card of imposing tariffs.



He has decided to double the tariffs on foreign steel from the current 25% to 50%.



This is set to take effect starting next week, and our steel companies, already struggling, are in a state of emergency.



Ahn Se-deuk reports.



[Report]



The announcement of the tariff increase on foreign steel products came during President Trump's visit to a U.S. Steel factory.



Trump stated that he would raise the steel tariff from 25% to 50%, emphasizing that this would further strengthen the American steel industry.



[Trump/U.S. President: "Nobody's going to be able to steal your industry. It's at 25%, they can sort of get over that fence. At 50%, they can no longer get over the fence."]



Trump also announced that he would raise aluminum tariffs in the same manner.



The doubled tariffs will be imposed starting June 4, and the benefits will go to American steel companies like U.S. Steel.



The surprise announcement of the tariff increase came as negotiations for acquisition and investment between U.S. Steel and Japan's Nippon Steel were nearing completion.



Trump, who had opposed Nippon Steel's acquisition of U.S. Steel, has recently made a de facto approval decision.



Trump responded that Nippon Steel is not acquiring U.S. Steel but rather investing in it.



He emphasized that even with Nippon Steel's investment of over $17 billion, or 23 trillion won, the control will remain with the United States.



[Trump/U.S. President: "That's the single largest investment of any kind in any industry."]



Since the 25% tariff was imposed in early March, South Korea's steel exports to the U.S. have shown a significant downward trend.



With the tariffs doubling, exports are bound to shrink even further.



This is KBS News, Ahn Se-deuk.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!