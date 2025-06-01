Japan revises penal code

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Typically, inmates who receive prison sentences are required to perform labor.



Starting tomorrow, this laboring scene will disappear from Japanese prisons.



Although it is called work, it is essentially closer to rehabilitation training.



Reporter Hwang Jin-woo has covered the situation.



[Report]



This is a prison in Japan.



Inmates are making furniture in the prison workshop.



Those who have committed crimes and received prison sentences are required to work for about 8 hours a day.



In return for their labor, they receive only about 43,000 won per month.



[Japanese Sapporo Prison Guard: "They receive a small monetary payment in the form of a work incentive that is given upon release."]



This type of prison sentence has been the most common punishment worldwide, and Japan has maintained it since the implementation of its penal code in 1908.



However, starting tomorrow, Japan will abolish both 'imprisonment with labor' and 'imprisonment without labor', to introduce a new punishment category of 'confinement'.



The confinement sentence does not have the 'obligation to perform labor,' and it will apply to criminal cases that occur after tomorrow.



The intention is for inmates to receive education and guidance during the time they would have spent working, to better prepare for their reintegration into society after release.



The classification of inmates will also be refined into 24 categories, such as those over 70 years old, drug addicts, and those with mental disabilities, to provide tailored education.



The Japanese government hopes that this reform of the penal system will reduce the recidivism rate among inmates.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Sapporo.



