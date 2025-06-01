News 9

Joseon-era royal tomb forest path

[Anchor]

Now, we will guide you to a refreshing forest scene.

This is the forest path of the royal tombs of the Joseon Dynasty, which has a history of 500 years.

Let's follow in the footsteps of the kings in the forest, which is temporarily open until the end of next month.
Kim Hye-joo reports.

[Report]

This is the resting place of King Sejo, the 7th king of Joseon, and his queen, Jeonghui, where the Korean maple trees create a wave of green along the royal tombs.

Passing by the descendants of the Jeongipumsong pine tree, which was granted a noble rank for raising its branches on its own during King Sejo's procession, and standing before the "Hamabi", a stone marker where one must dismount and show respect, you can experience the Joseon-era forest as if to travel back in time.

[Choi Kyung-ah/Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province: "The leaves are so beautiful in this season, freshly green. So it casts a lot of shade. I feel like we have taken a nice walk in such a season."]

Step by step.

As you walk through the shade gifted by the trees, you will encounter a stream untouched by the world's grime, and the imposing presence of the ancient trees that have stood for hundreds of years makes the impatient heat lose its power.

The Joseon royal tomb forest paths, including this area of Gwangneung, are temporarily open at a total of 8 locations, including Seoul and Gyeonggi, with a total length of 17 km.

[Kim Jae-won/Director of Gwangneung Management Office: "You can see a variety of traditional tree species of our country. You can also feel the fresh air and natural environment...."]

The Joseon royal tomb forest path, where you can walk through nature and meet history, is open to everyone until the end of June, except on Mondays.

This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.

