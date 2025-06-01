Controversial checked swing call

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The checked swing call has been a topic of controversy throughout the season, and has led to a manager's ejection today.



Manager Hong Won-ki was ejected after vehemently protesting the checked swing ball call, while Kiwoom managed to escape a 10-game losing streak.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.



[Report]



Kiwoom, who had fallen into a 10-game losing streak, was leading by one run in the eighth inning when starting pitcher Rosenberg threw an outside fastball, and Lim Jong-seong reached with the bat but pulled back.



The first base umpire ruled it a no swing, stating the bat did not go around, resulting in a walk, but Manager Hong Won-ki immediately stormed out of the dugout.



A rare and intense protest ensued, and ultimately the umpire issued an ejection order.



[Commentary: "Right now... the bat definitely went around. It went around, and there was clearly a reason for Manager Hong Won-ki's strong protest."]



The ongoing controversy over checked swing calls has led to the manager's ejection. But amidst the chaotic atmosphere, Kiwoom managed to hold onto their one-run lead until the end.



After overcoming the challenges of the controversial call and the manager's ejection, Kiwoom's captain Song Seung-moon eventually broke into tears.



[Song Seung-moon/Kiwoom: "It's been two months since the season opening that have been filled with prioritizing the team and hoping for the team to become stronger quickly."]



Samsung, led by ace Won Tae-in's strong performance and Park Seung-kyu's four-hit barrage, defeated the league-leading LG and extended their winning streak to six games.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!