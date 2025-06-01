Controversial checked swing call
[Anchor]
The checked swing call has been a topic of controversy throughout the season, and has led to a manager's ejection today.
Manager Hong Won-ki was ejected after vehemently protesting the checked swing ball call, while Kiwoom managed to escape a 10-game losing streak.
Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.
[Report]
Kiwoom, who had fallen into a 10-game losing streak, was leading by one run in the eighth inning when starting pitcher Rosenberg threw an outside fastball, and Lim Jong-seong reached with the bat but pulled back.
The first base umpire ruled it a no swing, stating the bat did not go around, resulting in a walk, but Manager Hong Won-ki immediately stormed out of the dugout.
A rare and intense protest ensued, and ultimately the umpire issued an ejection order.
[Commentary: "Right now... the bat definitely went around. It went around, and there was clearly a reason for Manager Hong Won-ki's strong protest."]
The ongoing controversy over checked swing calls has led to the manager's ejection. But amidst the chaotic atmosphere, Kiwoom managed to hold onto their one-run lead until the end.
After overcoming the challenges of the controversial call and the manager's ejection, Kiwoom's captain Song Seung-moon eventually broke into tears.
[Song Seung-moon/Kiwoom: "It's been two months since the season opening that have been filled with prioritizing the team and hoping for the team to become stronger quickly."]
Samsung, led by ace Won Tae-in's strong performance and Park Seung-kyu's four-hit barrage, defeated the league-leading LG and extended their winning streak to six games.
This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.
- Controversial checked swing call
- 입력 2025-06-01 04:48:55
