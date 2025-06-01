News 9

Controversial checked swing call

입력 2025.06.01 (04:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The checked swing call has been a topic of controversy throughout the season, and has led to a manager's ejection today.

Manager Hong Won-ki was ejected after vehemently protesting the checked swing ball call, while Kiwoom managed to escape a 10-game losing streak.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.

[Report]

Kiwoom, who had fallen into a 10-game losing streak, was leading by one run in the eighth inning when starting pitcher Rosenberg threw an outside fastball, and Lim Jong-seong reached with the bat but pulled back.

The first base umpire ruled it a no swing, stating the bat did not go around, resulting in a walk, but Manager Hong Won-ki immediately stormed out of the dugout.

A rare and intense protest ensued, and ultimately the umpire issued an ejection order.

[Commentary: "Right now... the bat definitely went around. It went around, and there was clearly a reason for Manager Hong Won-ki's strong protest."]

The ongoing controversy over checked swing calls has led to the manager's ejection. But amidst the chaotic atmosphere, Kiwoom managed to hold onto their one-run lead until the end.

After overcoming the challenges of the controversial call and the manager's ejection, Kiwoom's captain Song Seung-moon eventually broke into tears.

[Song Seung-moon/Kiwoom: "It's been two months since the season opening that have been filled with prioritizing the team and hoping for the team to become stronger quickly."]

Samsung, led by ace Won Tae-in's strong performance and Park Seung-kyu's four-hit barrage, defeated the league-leading LG and extended their winning streak to six games.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Controversial checked swing call
    • 입력 2025-06-01 04:48:55
    News 9
[Anchor]

The checked swing call has been a topic of controversy throughout the season, and has led to a manager's ejection today.

Manager Hong Won-ki was ejected after vehemently protesting the checked swing ball call, while Kiwoom managed to escape a 10-game losing streak.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.

[Report]

Kiwoom, who had fallen into a 10-game losing streak, was leading by one run in the eighth inning when starting pitcher Rosenberg threw an outside fastball, and Lim Jong-seong reached with the bat but pulled back.

The first base umpire ruled it a no swing, stating the bat did not go around, resulting in a walk, but Manager Hong Won-ki immediately stormed out of the dugout.

A rare and intense protest ensued, and ultimately the umpire issued an ejection order.

[Commentary: "Right now... the bat definitely went around. It went around, and there was clearly a reason for Manager Hong Won-ki's strong protest."]

The ongoing controversy over checked swing calls has led to the manager's ejection. But amidst the chaotic atmosphere, Kiwoom managed to hold onto their one-run lead until the end.

After overcoming the challenges of the controversial call and the manager's ejection, Kiwoom's captain Song Seung-moon eventually broke into tears.

[Song Seung-moon/Kiwoom: "It's been two months since the season opening that have been filled with prioritizing the team and hoping for the team to become stronger quickly."]

Samsung, led by ace Won Tae-in's strong performance and Park Seung-kyu's four-hit barrage, defeated the league-leading LG and extended their winning streak to six games.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.
허솔지
허솔지 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

지하철 5호선 내부에 ‘방화’…승객 400명 긴급 대피

지하철 5호선 내부에 ‘방화’…승객 400명 긴급 대피
이재명, 마지막 주말 경부선 <br>유세…“댓글 조작은 반란, 사법장악 생각 없어”

이재명, 마지막 주말 경부선 유세…“댓글 조작은 반란, 사법장악 생각 없어”
‘지지기반’ 강원·경북 향한 <br>김문수…“바닥 표심 움직여”

‘지지기반’ 강원·경북 향한 김문수…“바닥 표심 움직여”
이준석, 민주당에 ‘무고’ 맞고발<br>…권영국 ‘폭염 휴식권’ 촉구

이준석, 민주당에 ‘무고’ 맞고발…권영국 ‘폭염 휴식권’ 촉구
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.