News 9

Lee Kang-in on UEFA finals roster

입력 2025.06.01 (04:57) 수정 2025.06.01 (04:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain, aiming for their first UEFA Champions League title, has been named in the final match roster.

Although the chances of him starting are slim, if the team wins, he will become the first South Korean player to reach the pinnacle of European football in 17 years since Park Ji-sung during his time at Manchester United.

This is reporter Kim Hwa-young.

[Report]

The players of Paris Saint-Germain enter the Allianz Arena in Munich, where the Champions League final is being held.

Lee Kang-in, who is on the list of 22 players for the final, also stepped onto the pitch.

With a relaxed demeanor as he jokes and laughs with his teammates, Lee Kang-in is honing his signature agile left-foot skills as he prepares to join the challenge for PSG's first Champions League title early tomorrow morning.

Previously, Lee Kang-in had said that the team is moving forward together towards the single goal of victory, and expressed his ambitious hope that their one-team spirit will lead them to the best results.

However, after being completely pushed out of the starting lineup since the second round of the Round of 16, it seems unlikely that Lee Kang-in will start.

[Luis Enrique/Paris Saint-Germain Manager: "We will not change our defensive or offensive approach, but there are definitely areas we need to pay more attention to regarding players in specific positions."]

Paris Saint-Germain, who reached the final stage after defeating strong Premier League teams like Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal, is determined not to repeat the disappointment of five years ago when they lost the trophy to Bayern Munich, led by their ace Dembélé.

The supercomputer predicts a 56.6% chance of victory for Paris.

With a slight edge over their opponent Inter Milan, anticipation is growing that Lee Kang-in could become the first South Korean player to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy since Park Ji-sung 17 years ago.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Kang-in on UEFA finals roster
    • 입력 2025-06-01 04:57:40
    • 수정2025-06-01 04:57:48
    News 9
[Anchor]

Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain, aiming for their first UEFA Champions League title, has been named in the final match roster.

Although the chances of him starting are slim, if the team wins, he will become the first South Korean player to reach the pinnacle of European football in 17 years since Park Ji-sung during his time at Manchester United.

This is reporter Kim Hwa-young.

[Report]

The players of Paris Saint-Germain enter the Allianz Arena in Munich, where the Champions League final is being held.

Lee Kang-in, who is on the list of 22 players for the final, also stepped onto the pitch.

With a relaxed demeanor as he jokes and laughs with his teammates, Lee Kang-in is honing his signature agile left-foot skills as he prepares to join the challenge for PSG's first Champions League title early tomorrow morning.

Previously, Lee Kang-in had said that the team is moving forward together towards the single goal of victory, and expressed his ambitious hope that their one-team spirit will lead them to the best results.

However, after being completely pushed out of the starting lineup since the second round of the Round of 16, it seems unlikely that Lee Kang-in will start.

[Luis Enrique/Paris Saint-Germain Manager: "We will not change our defensive or offensive approach, but there are definitely areas we need to pay more attention to regarding players in specific positions."]

Paris Saint-Germain, who reached the final stage after defeating strong Premier League teams like Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal, is determined not to repeat the disappointment of five years ago when they lost the trophy to Bayern Munich, led by their ace Dembélé.

The supercomputer predicts a 56.6% chance of victory for Paris.

With a slight edge over their opponent Inter Milan, anticipation is growing that Lee Kang-in could become the first South Korean player to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy since Park Ji-sung 17 years ago.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

지하철 5호선 내부에 ‘방화’…승객 400명 긴급 대피

지하철 5호선 내부에 ‘방화’…승객 400명 긴급 대피
이재명, 마지막 주말 경부선 <br>유세…“댓글 조작은 반란, 사법장악 생각 없어”

이재명, 마지막 주말 경부선 유세…“댓글 조작은 반란, 사법장악 생각 없어”
‘지지기반’ 강원·경북 향한 <br>김문수…“바닥 표심 움직여”

‘지지기반’ 강원·경북 향한 김문수…“바닥 표심 움직여”
이준석, 민주당에 ‘무고’ 맞고발<br>…권영국 ‘폭염 휴식권’ 촉구

이준석, 민주당에 ‘무고’ 맞고발…권영국 ‘폭염 휴식권’ 촉구
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.