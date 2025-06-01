Lee Kang-in on UEFA finals roster

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain, aiming for their first UEFA Champions League title, has been named in the final match roster.



Although the chances of him starting are slim, if the team wins, he will become the first South Korean player to reach the pinnacle of European football in 17 years since Park Ji-sung during his time at Manchester United.



This is reporter Kim Hwa-young.



[Report]



The players of Paris Saint-Germain enter the Allianz Arena in Munich, where the Champions League final is being held.



Lee Kang-in, who is on the list of 22 players for the final, also stepped onto the pitch.



With a relaxed demeanor as he jokes and laughs with his teammates, Lee Kang-in is honing his signature agile left-foot skills as he prepares to join the challenge for PSG's first Champions League title early tomorrow morning.



Previously, Lee Kang-in had said that the team is moving forward together towards the single goal of victory, and expressed his ambitious hope that their one-team spirit will lead them to the best results.



However, after being completely pushed out of the starting lineup since the second round of the Round of 16, it seems unlikely that Lee Kang-in will start.



[Luis Enrique/Paris Saint-Germain Manager: "We will not change our defensive or offensive approach, but there are definitely areas we need to pay more attention to regarding players in specific positions."]



Paris Saint-Germain, who reached the final stage after defeating strong Premier League teams like Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal, is determined not to repeat the disappointment of five years ago when they lost the trophy to Bayern Munich, led by their ace Dembélé.



The supercomputer predicts a 56.6% chance of victory for Paris.



With a slight edge over their opponent Inter Milan, anticipation is growing that Lee Kang-in could become the first South Korean player to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy since Park Ji-sung 17 years ago.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



