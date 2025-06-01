Jeonbuk wins first sold-out match

동영상 고정 취소

The Hyundai Derby between Jeonbuk and Ulsan in the K League 1 was held at Jeonju World Cup Stadium, which sold out for the first time since its establishment, radiating intense excitement.



The winner of this delightful match, where 90 minutes flew by, was Jeonbuk Hyundai.



In front of a packed crowd of 32,000, Ulsan's Lee Chung-yong scored a surprise opening goal just 10 minutes into the first half.



After Eric stole the ball with a high press, it led to a cross from Eom Won-sang, which Lee Chung-yong skillfully finished.



With the passionate support of the home fans, Jeonbuk began to counterattack, equalizing with a determined goal from Song Min-kyu in the 25th minute of the first half.



Connecting with a header from Kang Sang-yoon's pass, Song Min-kyu scored his second goal of the season after hitting the goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo twice.



The tightly contested match, withe the score at 1-1, saw Jeonbuk rejoice with a dramatic turnaround goal from Park Jin-seop in the 41st minute of the second half.



In a chaotic situation in front of the goal, after Lee Seung-woo's overhead kick was blocked by the goalkeeper, Park Jin-seop rushed in to score.



Just before the end, Jeonbuk succeeded in a counterattack, and Thiago's clinching goal led them to a 3-1 victory over Ulsan, thrilling the home fans.



