Jeonbuk wins first sold-out match
입력 2025.06.01 (05:08)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The Hyundai Derby between Jeonbuk and Ulsan in the K League 1 was held at Jeonju World Cup Stadium, which sold out for the first time since its establishment, radiating intense excitement.
The winner of this delightful match, where 90 minutes flew by, was Jeonbuk Hyundai.
In front of a packed crowd of 32,000, Ulsan's Lee Chung-yong scored a surprise opening goal just 10 minutes into the first half.
After Eric stole the ball with a high press, it led to a cross from Eom Won-sang, which Lee Chung-yong skillfully finished.
With the passionate support of the home fans, Jeonbuk began to counterattack, equalizing with a determined goal from Song Min-kyu in the 25th minute of the first half.
Connecting with a header from Kang Sang-yoon's pass, Song Min-kyu scored his second goal of the season after hitting the goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo twice.
The tightly contested match, withe the score at 1-1, saw Jeonbuk rejoice with a dramatic turnaround goal from Park Jin-seop in the 41st minute of the second half.
In a chaotic situation in front of the goal, after Lee Seung-woo's overhead kick was blocked by the goalkeeper, Park Jin-seop rushed in to score.
Just before the end, Jeonbuk succeeded in a counterattack, and Thiago's clinching goal led them to a 3-1 victory over Ulsan, thrilling the home fans.
The winner of this delightful match, where 90 minutes flew by, was Jeonbuk Hyundai.
In front of a packed crowd of 32,000, Ulsan's Lee Chung-yong scored a surprise opening goal just 10 minutes into the first half.
After Eric stole the ball with a high press, it led to a cross from Eom Won-sang, which Lee Chung-yong skillfully finished.
With the passionate support of the home fans, Jeonbuk began to counterattack, equalizing with a determined goal from Song Min-kyu in the 25th minute of the first half.
Connecting with a header from Kang Sang-yoon's pass, Song Min-kyu scored his second goal of the season after hitting the goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo twice.
The tightly contested match, withe the score at 1-1, saw Jeonbuk rejoice with a dramatic turnaround goal from Park Jin-seop in the 41st minute of the second half.
In a chaotic situation in front of the goal, after Lee Seung-woo's overhead kick was blocked by the goalkeeper, Park Jin-seop rushed in to score.
Just before the end, Jeonbuk succeeded in a counterattack, and Thiago's clinching goal led them to a 3-1 victory over Ulsan, thrilling the home fans.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Jeonbuk wins first sold-out match
-
- 입력 2025-06-01 05:08:22
The Hyundai Derby between Jeonbuk and Ulsan in the K League 1 was held at Jeonju World Cup Stadium, which sold out for the first time since its establishment, radiating intense excitement.
The winner of this delightful match, where 90 minutes flew by, was Jeonbuk Hyundai.
In front of a packed crowd of 32,000, Ulsan's Lee Chung-yong scored a surprise opening goal just 10 minutes into the first half.
After Eric stole the ball with a high press, it led to a cross from Eom Won-sang, which Lee Chung-yong skillfully finished.
With the passionate support of the home fans, Jeonbuk began to counterattack, equalizing with a determined goal from Song Min-kyu in the 25th minute of the first half.
Connecting with a header from Kang Sang-yoon's pass, Song Min-kyu scored his second goal of the season after hitting the goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo twice.
The tightly contested match, withe the score at 1-1, saw Jeonbuk rejoice with a dramatic turnaround goal from Park Jin-seop in the 41st minute of the second half.
In a chaotic situation in front of the goal, after Lee Seung-woo's overhead kick was blocked by the goalkeeper, Park Jin-seop rushed in to score.
Just before the end, Jeonbuk succeeded in a counterattack, and Thiago's clinching goal led them to a 3-1 victory over Ulsan, thrilling the home fans.
The winner of this delightful match, where 90 minutes flew by, was Jeonbuk Hyundai.
In front of a packed crowd of 32,000, Ulsan's Lee Chung-yong scored a surprise opening goal just 10 minutes into the first half.
After Eric stole the ball with a high press, it led to a cross from Eom Won-sang, which Lee Chung-yong skillfully finished.
With the passionate support of the home fans, Jeonbuk began to counterattack, equalizing with a determined goal from Song Min-kyu in the 25th minute of the first half.
Connecting with a header from Kang Sang-yoon's pass, Song Min-kyu scored his second goal of the season after hitting the goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo twice.
The tightly contested match, withe the score at 1-1, saw Jeonbuk rejoice with a dramatic turnaround goal from Park Jin-seop in the 41st minute of the second half.
In a chaotic situation in front of the goal, after Lee Seung-woo's overhead kick was blocked by the goalkeeper, Park Jin-seop rushed in to score.
Just before the end, Jeonbuk succeeded in a counterattack, and Thiago's clinching goal led them to a 3-1 victory over Ulsan, thrilling the home fans.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.