News 9

Green Concert becomes Hallyu festival

입력 2025.06.01 (05:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The free charity festival, the Green Concert, was held today at the Seowon Valley Golf Course.

Local residents, as well as overseas fans, enjoyed the festival, establishing it as a global Hallyu festival.

This is reporter Lee Seong-hoon.

[Report]

The golf course, filled with the freshness of May, is bustling with people.

The fairway has become a playground for families, and the bunker has turned into a wrestling ground for children.

[Kim Ha-eun/5th Grade Elementary School Student: "I received a lot of gifts, and many people who love the performances came out, so it's fun."]

[Father: "These days, the economy isn't good, but everyone looks happy, so I hope there are more events like this!"]

The Green Concert is a community-sharing event where the golf course is opened to the public for free, and singers perform without appearance fees.

This charity festival, which has been ongoing since 2000, has now established itself as a global Hallyu festival attracting overseas fans.

[Jung Dong-ha/Performer at the Green Concert: "Looking at the flow of the performing artists and the audience, I can feel that it is becoming more global."]

[Choi Deung-kyu/Chairman/Daebo Group: "Today, our golf course has turned into a playground. It's a wonderful sight and truly a happy day."]

The proceeds from events like the bazaar will be fully donated to help those in need.

This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Green Concert becomes Hallyu festival
    • 입력 2025-06-01 05:08:22
    News 9
[Anchor]

The free charity festival, the Green Concert, was held today at the Seowon Valley Golf Course.

Local residents, as well as overseas fans, enjoyed the festival, establishing it as a global Hallyu festival.

This is reporter Lee Seong-hoon.

[Report]

The golf course, filled with the freshness of May, is bustling with people.

The fairway has become a playground for families, and the bunker has turned into a wrestling ground for children.

[Kim Ha-eun/5th Grade Elementary School Student: "I received a lot of gifts, and many people who love the performances came out, so it's fun."]

[Father: "These days, the economy isn't good, but everyone looks happy, so I hope there are more events like this!"]

The Green Concert is a community-sharing event where the golf course is opened to the public for free, and singers perform without appearance fees.

This charity festival, which has been ongoing since 2000, has now established itself as a global Hallyu festival attracting overseas fans.

[Jung Dong-ha/Performer at the Green Concert: "Looking at the flow of the performing artists and the audience, I can feel that it is becoming more global."]

[Choi Deung-kyu/Chairman/Daebo Group: "Today, our golf course has turned into a playground. It's a wonderful sight and truly a happy day."]

The proceeds from events like the bazaar will be fully donated to help those in need.

This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.
이성훈
이성훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

지하철 5호선 내부에 ‘방화’…승객 400명 긴급 대피

지하철 5호선 내부에 ‘방화’…승객 400명 긴급 대피
이재명, 마지막 주말 경부선 <br>유세…“댓글 조작은 반란, 사법장악 생각 없어”

이재명, 마지막 주말 경부선 유세…“댓글 조작은 반란, 사법장악 생각 없어”
‘지지기반’ 강원·경북 향한 <br>김문수…“바닥 표심 움직여”

‘지지기반’ 강원·경북 향한 김문수…“바닥 표심 움직여”
이준석, 민주당에 ‘무고’ 맞고발<br>…권영국 ‘폭염 휴식권’ 촉구

이준석, 민주당에 ‘무고’ 맞고발…권영국 ‘폭염 휴식권’ 촉구
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.