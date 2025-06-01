Green Concert becomes Hallyu festival
[Anchor]
The free charity festival, the Green Concert, was held today at the Seowon Valley Golf Course.
Local residents, as well as overseas fans, enjoyed the festival, establishing it as a global Hallyu festival.
This is reporter Lee Seong-hoon.
[Report]
The golf course, filled with the freshness of May, is bustling with people.
The fairway has become a playground for families, and the bunker has turned into a wrestling ground for children.
[Kim Ha-eun/5th Grade Elementary School Student: "I received a lot of gifts, and many people who love the performances came out, so it's fun."]
[Father: "These days, the economy isn't good, but everyone looks happy, so I hope there are more events like this!"]
The Green Concert is a community-sharing event where the golf course is opened to the public for free, and singers perform without appearance fees.
This charity festival, which has been ongoing since 2000, has now established itself as a global Hallyu festival attracting overseas fans.
[Jung Dong-ha/Performer at the Green Concert: "Looking at the flow of the performing artists and the audience, I can feel that it is becoming more global."]
[Choi Deung-kyu/Chairman/Daebo Group: "Today, our golf course has turned into a playground. It's a wonderful sight and truly a happy day."]
The proceeds from events like the bazaar will be fully donated to help those in need.
This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.
