Lee Jae-myung campaigns in hometown

[Anchor]

The time for voters is approaching.

In just two days, the presidential election will take place.

Now, let's go to the final campaign sites in order.

First, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung chose his hometown of Andong, , as the location for his last weekend campaign.

Let's start by looking at the site where he announced tailored pledges while touring the Yeongnam region.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung visited his hometown of Andong,

He appealed for the opportunity to become 'a president of all' by uniting the people.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Shouldn't we change things so that even if someone wears blue, they still get a chance if they do a good job?"]

He also announced a veterans policy that goes beyond ideology and politics, honoring exceptional dedication with the respect it deserves.

He promised to introduce a 'quasi-veterans hospital' system using public hospitals and to overhaul the veterans compensation system.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "If we do not honor those who are sacrificing, who will step forward to save the country when it is in crisis?"]

In Busan, he stated that instead of relocating the Korea Development Bank, he would establish a so-called Southeast Investment Bank.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I will establish a state-run bank to support the maritime logistics industry and its related sectors."]

Regarding the allegations of comments manipulation by the far-right group 'Rhee Park School,' he directly called it 'an act of insurrection.'

He expressed confidence that it is connected to the People Power Party and urged a direct explanation.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "There was something called the 'Sibaldan' (part-time crusaders). Comments manipulating is in the DNA of the People Power Party."]

On the last day of the election campaign tomorrow (Jun. 2), Candidate Lee will focus on campaigning in the metropolitan area.

In the evening, he will give his final speech at Yeouido Park in Seoul, where 1.3 million people gathered for Kim Dae-jung's speech in 1987.

This is KBS News Lee Hee-yeon.

공지·정정

