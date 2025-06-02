News 9

Kim intensifies attacks against Lee

입력 2025.06.02 (01:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo, who changes the slogan on his T-shirt every time, presented 'An honest father, a clean president' today (Jun. 1).

Reporter Lee Yoo-min covers Candidate Kim’s campaign site, which highlighted morality and family issues.

[Report]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo campaigned intensively in the metropolitan area, a key battleground.

He repeatedly apologized for the 12·3 emergency martial law.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I apologize for causing you a lot of concern with the martial law and impeachment."]

Candidate Kim emphasized his administrative achievements during his time as governor of Gyeonggi Province and appealed for support by highlighting his integrity.

He also criticized candidate Lee Jae-myung's universal welfare policy and his energy policy based on phasing out nuclear power.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "(NVIDIA CEO) Jensen Huang said that Taiwan is currently pursuing a nuclear phase-out policy, but it raised to question of how they can do AI without nuclear power? To advance in AI, the nuclear phase-out policy needs to be changed..."]

Candidate Kim particularly emphasized family, to differentiate himself from Candidate Lee Jae-myung.

He expressed repeated gratitude to his spouse Seol Nan-young, targeting remarks made by writer Rhyu Si-min.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Is it my wife's fault that she manages our household because I am incompetent? Should I replace my wife just because she only graduated from high school?"]

Saying that "the water above must be clear for the water below to be clean," he intensified his attacks on family-related risks associated with candidate Lee Jae-myung.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Can we have a president who is corrupt and whose child carelessly insults women, and whose wife illegally used a corporate card and was convicted? Should we elect a family of criminals?"]

Candidate Kim will start his final campaign tomorrow (Ju. 2) in Jeju, followed by Busan, Daegu, and Daejeon, making his way to a rally in front of Seoul City Hall.

He plans to encourage his supporters to vote, saying that if they participate in the main vote the day after tomorrow (Jun. 3), they can win.

KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim intensifies attacks against Lee
    • 입력 2025-06-02 01:34:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo, who changes the slogan on his T-shirt every time, presented 'An honest father, a clean president' today (Jun. 1).

Reporter Lee Yoo-min covers Candidate Kim’s campaign site, which highlighted morality and family issues.

[Report]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo campaigned intensively in the metropolitan area, a key battleground.

He repeatedly apologized for the 12·3 emergency martial law.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I apologize for causing you a lot of concern with the martial law and impeachment."]

Candidate Kim emphasized his administrative achievements during his time as governor of Gyeonggi Province and appealed for support by highlighting his integrity.

He also criticized candidate Lee Jae-myung's universal welfare policy and his energy policy based on phasing out nuclear power.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "(NVIDIA CEO) Jensen Huang said that Taiwan is currently pursuing a nuclear phase-out policy, but it raised to question of how they can do AI without nuclear power? To advance in AI, the nuclear phase-out policy needs to be changed..."]

Candidate Kim particularly emphasized family, to differentiate himself from Candidate Lee Jae-myung.

He expressed repeated gratitude to his spouse Seol Nan-young, targeting remarks made by writer Rhyu Si-min.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Is it my wife's fault that she manages our household because I am incompetent? Should I replace my wife just because she only graduated from high school?"]

Saying that "the water above must be clear for the water below to be clean," he intensified his attacks on family-related risks associated with candidate Lee Jae-myung.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Can we have a president who is corrupt and whose child carelessly insults women, and whose wife illegally used a corporate card and was convicted? Should we elect a family of criminals?"]

Candidate Kim will start his final campaign tomorrow (Ju. 2) in Jeju, followed by Busan, Daegu, and Daejeon, making his way to a rally in front of Seoul City Hall.

He plans to encourage his supporters to vote, saying that if they participate in the main vote the day after tomorrow (Jun. 3), they can win.

KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
이유민
이유민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

각당 막판 총력전…남은 변수는?

각당 막판 총력전…남은 변수는?
이재명, 영남권 찾아 “모두의 <br>대통령 되겠다”

이재명, 영남권 찾아 “모두의 대통령 되겠다”
김문수 ‘최대 승부처’ 수도권 <br>집중 유세…“범죄 가족 대통령 안돼”

김문수 ‘최대 승부처’ 수도권 집중 유세…“범죄 가족 대통령 안돼”
이준석, 동탄서 “독재자 이재명 막아야”…권영국 “차별 없는 나라”

이준석, 동탄서 “독재자 이재명 막아야”…권영국 “차별 없는 나라”
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.