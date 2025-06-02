Kim intensifies attacks against Lee

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo, who changes the slogan on his T-shirt every time, presented 'An honest father, a clean president' today (Jun. 1).



Reporter Lee Yoo-min covers Candidate Kim’s campaign site, which highlighted morality and family issues.



[Report]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo campaigned intensively in the metropolitan area, a key battleground.



He repeatedly apologized for the 12·3 emergency martial law.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I apologize for causing you a lot of concern with the martial law and impeachment."]



Candidate Kim emphasized his administrative achievements during his time as governor of Gyeonggi Province and appealed for support by highlighting his integrity.



He also criticized candidate Lee Jae-myung's universal welfare policy and his energy policy based on phasing out nuclear power.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "(NVIDIA CEO) Jensen Huang said that Taiwan is currently pursuing a nuclear phase-out policy, but it raised to question of how they can do AI without nuclear power? To advance in AI, the nuclear phase-out policy needs to be changed..."]



Candidate Kim particularly emphasized family, to differentiate himself from Candidate Lee Jae-myung.



He expressed repeated gratitude to his spouse Seol Nan-young, targeting remarks made by writer Rhyu Si-min.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Is it my wife's fault that she manages our household because I am incompetent? Should I replace my wife just because she only graduated from high school?"]



Saying that "the water above must be clear for the water below to be clean," he intensified his attacks on family-related risks associated with candidate Lee Jae-myung.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Can we have a president who is corrupt and whose child carelessly insults women, and whose wife illegally used a corporate card and was convicted? Should we elect a family of criminals?"]



Candidate Kim will start his final campaign tomorrow (Ju. 2) in Jeju, followed by Busan, Daegu, and Daejeon, making his way to a rally in front of Seoul City Hall.



He plans to encourage his supporters to vote, saying that if they participate in the main vote the day after tomorrow (Jun. 3), they can win.



KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



