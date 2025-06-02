Lee Jun-seok criticizes major parties

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok focused on the issue of candidate Lee Jae-myung's son today (Jun. 1) as well.



He reiterated that there will be no unification.



Kim Yu-dae reports.



[Report]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok campaigned in Dongtan, his constituency where he achieved a come-from-behind victory in the last general election despite trailing in the polls.



He mentioned issues related to candidate Lee Jae-myung's son and appealed to stop the dictator who is trying to expel him.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "The people have made me a constitutional institution, a member of the National Assembly, so how dare candidate Lee Jae-myung say he can expel me?"]



He said that the finish line is in sight, and that he would secure a meaningful position, as he continued his offensive against the People Power Party, which advocates the 'prevention of resignation theory.'



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Candidate number 2 who is trying to get votes from the tyrant Yoon Suk Yeol, I believe that as long as he cannot sever ties (with former President Yoon Suk Yeol), the two are one and the same."]



He once again dismissed the possibility of unification before the main vote.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Isn't the only strategy of the People Power Party from the beginning to the end of the election just unification?"]



Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk appealed for votes, shouting for a country where women and workers are not discriminated against.



[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "Shouldn't we create a country that is good for working, not just good for doing business?"]



Meanwhile, independent presidential candidate Hwang Kyo-ahn declared his support for candidate Kim Moon-soo and announced his resignation from candidacy, stating, "It is time to gather our last strength."



KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.



