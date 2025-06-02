Lee Jun-seok criticizes major parties
입력 2025.06.02 (02:50)
[Anchor]
Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok focused on the issue of candidate Lee Jae-myung's son today (Jun. 1) as well.
He reiterated that there will be no unification.
Kim Yu-dae reports.
[Report]
Candidate Lee Jun-seok campaigned in Dongtan, his constituency where he achieved a come-from-behind victory in the last general election despite trailing in the polls.
He mentioned issues related to candidate Lee Jae-myung's son and appealed to stop the dictator who is trying to expel him.
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "The people have made me a constitutional institution, a member of the National Assembly, so how dare candidate Lee Jae-myung say he can expel me?"]
He said that the finish line is in sight, and that he would secure a meaningful position, as he continued his offensive against the People Power Party, which advocates the 'prevention of resignation theory.'
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Candidate number 2 who is trying to get votes from the tyrant Yoon Suk Yeol, I believe that as long as he cannot sever ties (with former President Yoon Suk Yeol), the two are one and the same."]
He once again dismissed the possibility of unification before the main vote.
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Isn't the only strategy of the People Power Party from the beginning to the end of the election just unification?"]
Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk appealed for votes, shouting for a country where women and workers are not discriminated against.
[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "Shouldn't we create a country that is good for working, not just good for doing business?"]
Meanwhile, independent presidential candidate Hwang Kyo-ahn declared his support for candidate Kim Moon-soo and announced his resignation from candidacy, stating, "It is time to gather our last strength."
KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.
입력 2025-06-02 02:50:03
