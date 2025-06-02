Candidates locked in fierce attacks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As is often the case at the end of an election, this time too, candidates seem to be focusing more on attacking the opposing candidate rather than on policy competition.



The Democratic Party is concentrating its fire on the allegations of comments manipulation by the conservative group 'Rhee-Park School', while the People Power Party is highlighting the family risks of candidate Lee Jae-myung in a full-scale effort to rally its support base.



Kim Cheong-yun reports.



[Report]



"A comments rebellion that undermines the foundation of democracy"



The Democratic Party has been focusing on the allegations of comments manipulation by 'Rhee-Park School' for the second day.



In particular, they claimed that Rhee-Park School attempted to instill a "New Right" historical perspective in elementary school students through the Neulbom after-school program, and called for a swift and thorough investigation.



[Yoon Ho-jung/Democratic Party Campaign Headquarters Chief: "We can never forgive the heinous act of trying to make young children victims of dirty ideological manipulation."]



They also pressed for connections between Rhee-park School, the People Power Party, and candidate Kim Moon-soo.



In particular, they stated that evidence has been confirmed showing a long-standing relationship between Rhee-Park School and candidate Kim.



[Kang Deuk-gu/Democratic Party Campaign Headquarters Rapid Response Team Leader: "It has also been confirmed that candidate Kim Moon-soo was invited to a lecture hosted by the Freedom College Scholarship Foundation, when the representative of Rhee-Park School was the head."]



The People Power Party rebutted, claiming it is an unrelated matter and a ridiculous political maneuver.



The PPP emphasized that it is a negative offensive to cover up issues unfavorable to candidate Lee Jae-myung, referring to it as 'Daejangdong Coffee Season 2'.



[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party Campaign Headquarters Comprehensive Situation Room Chief: "I believe this is a negative offensive by the Democratic Party to cover up recent issues regarding candidate Lee Jae-myung's son or the negative issues surrounding writer Rhyu Si-min."]



They also launched a counter-offensive against the Democratic Party and candidate Lee Jae-myung.



They criticized the Democratic Party’s push to ban the manipulation of false information and candidate Lee’s proposed 500 million won reward system for crime tips, claiming it would lead to ‘North Korean-style fear politics.’



[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Co-Campaign Chair: "I believe we will see a society where one can be dragged to the police due to a neighbor's report for just posting a comment, and where the media is reported for criticizing the Lee Jae-myung family."]



Regarding the Rhee-Park School controversy, the Reform Party demanded that the Democratic Party acknowledge and apologize for the existence of a pro-Lee Jae-myung comments manipulation site that emerged in 2022, while the Democratic Labor Party urged candidate Kim Moon-soo to clarify his connection directly, calling it an attempt to destroy the public discourse.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!