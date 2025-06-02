Final variables for election campaign

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, with two days left until the presidential election, let’s check in with our political correspondent Park Young-min to see how each party is predicting the outcome.



Reporter Park, with only two days left, what variables do you think still remain?



[Reporter]



Yes, I can summarize it into three main points.



They are various controversies, negative campaigning, and the final voter turnout.



The recent controversies and negative issues all occurred during the so-called blackout period when the release of opinion polls was prohibited, so we do not know how much they have affected the opinions of voters in the metropolitan area and the moderate voter base.



Additionally, although the possibility is low, the unification of the conservative camp is still a variable that has not been eliminated.



[Anchor]



The recent issues have surfaced after the poll blackout period.



Despite that, do you think they are enough of a variable to sway voter sentiment?



[Reporter]



That’s correct.



The People Power Party is focusing its fire on the moral issues and family-related controversies of candidate Lee Jae-myung, as well as comments made by author Rhyu Si-min.



By amplifying the negative issues surrounding candidate Lee, they aim to gather support by highlighting candidate Kim Moon-soo's family values and integrity.



Today (Jun. 1), they also released a new TV advertisement featuring his family.



[Anchor]



It seems that the Democratic Party is still holding onto the judicial reform issue...



What was the reason for filing a complaint against the prosecutor investigating the Daejang-dong case?



[Reporter]



Yes, the Democratic Party has launched a counterattack with the issue of 'Rhee-Park School,' which is known as a hardline conservative organization.



They are trying to discourage the moderate voter base in the metropolitan area by associating the keywords 'far-right' and 'comments manipulation' with candidate Kim Moon-soo.



Related to this controversy, the police have begun an investigation, and the Ministry of Education has announced that it will conduct a comprehensive inspection.



Furthermore, the DP plan to file a complaint against the prosecutor investigating the Daejang-dong case with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, claiming that evidence was manipulated during the investigation.



This is interpreted as an attempt to both ease the burden of Lee Jae-myung's judicial risks and to rally support from those who want 'prosecutorial reform.'



The People Power Party has retaliated with attacks on various bills proposed by Democratic Party lawmakers.



They claim that the Democratic Party is pushing for a family protection law following candidate Lee Jae-myung, labeling it the so-called 'Five Laws of Fear Dictatorship.'



This appears to be an attempt to amplify negative sentiments towards candidate Lee.



[Anchor]



Tomorrow (Jun. 2) is the last day of the official campaign, and there is interest in where the candidates will choose to hold their final campaign rallies.



Where are each of the candidates going?



[Reporter]



First, candidate Lee Jae-myung will hold his final rally at Yeouido Park in Seoul.



Yeouido is home to the National Assembly.



He intends to emphasize 'the end of the insurrection' once again at the place where the vote to lift martial law and the impeachment rally took place.



Candidate Kim Moon-soo has chosen Seoul City Hall as his final rally location.



He plans to encourage voter participation on his campaign from Jeju to Busan, then conclude his campaign with a final rally at Seoul Plaza, in the heart of the capital.



[Anchor]



Is the unification variable still alive?



What do you think the chances are?



[Reporter]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo did express hope for unification today, but candidate Lee Jun-seok stated that it would benefit Yoon Suk Yeol or Jeon Kwang-hoon, once again drawing the line on unification.



