News 9

Arrested for proxy voting

입력 2025.06.02 (02:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

Early voting station official Mrs. Park, who cast a proxy vote using her husband's identification on the first day of early voting for the 21st presidential election, has been arrested.

The Seoul Central District Court issued a detention warrant today on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act, citing concerns that Mrs. Park might destroy evidence, .

Before the warrant review hearing, Mrs. Park told reporters, "I am sorry," and "I made a wrong choice in the moment."

  • Arrested for proxy voting
    • 입력 2025-06-02 02:50:03
    News 9
Early voting station official Mrs. Park, who cast a proxy vote using her husband's identification on the first day of early voting for the 21st presidential election, has been arrested.

The Seoul Central District Court issued a detention warrant today on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act, citing concerns that Mrs. Park might destroy evidence, .

Before the warrant review hearing, Mrs. Park told reporters, "I am sorry," and "I made a wrong choice in the moment."
