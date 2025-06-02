Arrested for proxy voting
Early voting station official Mrs. Park, who cast a proxy vote using her husband's identification on the first day of early voting for the 21st presidential election, has been arrested.
The Seoul Central District Court issued a detention warrant today on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act, citing concerns that Mrs. Park might destroy evidence, .
Before the warrant review hearing, Mrs. Park told reporters, "I am sorry," and "I made a wrong choice in the moment."
