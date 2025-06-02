News 9

Arrest warrant for subway arsonist

[Anchor]

Breaking news on the arson incident on Subway Line 5 that occurred yesterday (May 31).

One might wonder what could have led to such an attempt, but the man who set the fire stated that he committed the act out of dissatisfaction with the result of his 'divorce lawsuit'.

The police have applied for an arrest warrant, and the Seoul Transportation Corporation is reviewing claims for damages.

Choi In-young reports.

[Report]

The arson fire on Seoul Subway Line 5 instilled fear in over 400 passengers on a weekend morning.

The police applied for an arrest warrant this afternoon (Jun. 1) for the 60-year-old male suspect who was caught at the scene yesterday.

He is charged with arson causing injury.

The man reportedly stated during police questioning that he "set the fire out of dissatisfaction with results of a divorce lawsuit."

It has been determined that he did not intend to take his own life.

According to the investigation, the suspect boarded the train at Yeouinaru Station around 8:40 AM yesterday with a prepared igniter, clothing, and glass bottles.

He is believed to have immediately poured gasoline on the train floor and set it on fire.

[Park Gi-han/Passenger who witnessed the moment of arson: "At first, I thought it was water, but the smell was strange. The container was a white one with a yellow hose, which was a gasoline can."]

As a result of the fire, 23 out of the 400 passengers inhaled smoke and were transported to the hospital, while 129 received on-site treatment.

The arson caused partial damage to one subway car and soot damage to two others.

The fire department has assessed the property damage to be approximately 330 million won.

The Seoul Transportation Corporation plans to take legal action against the man, including claims for damages and indemnity.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

