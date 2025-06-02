News 9

Memorial for fallen navy soldiers

입력 2025.06.02 (02:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

On the first day of June, the month of national defense, a joint funeral service was held for the service members who lost their lives in the naval patrol aircraft crash.

These individuals, who likely never let go of the controls until the end, were someone's caring father, dependable son, and warm-hearted colleague.

Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin shares their final journey.

[Report]

Four young soldiers surrounded by white chrysanthemums...

From a veteran pilot to a non-commissioned officer who quietly carried out his duties, they left behind unfulfilled dreams in this world.

They were all in their 20s and 30s, born between 1991 and 2000.

A three-year-old son was playing with toys in front of his father's coffin and then offered a chrysanthemum with his small hands.

Colleagues who lost their comrades burst into tears after a heartfelt salute.

[Seol Woo-hyuk/Captain (Ret.) of the Navy's 615th Air Squadron: "I call out the names of the late Park Jin-woo, Lee Tae-hoon, Yoon Dong-kyu, and Kang Shin-won with a heavy heart and engrave them in my heart."]

The funeral service, held with naval honors, was attended by over 1,000 people, including family members, the Chief of Naval Operations, and unit members, who prayed for the souls of the fallen service members.

The remains of the deceased were interred at the Daejeon National Cemetery and the Yeongcheon National Cemetery.

The military posthumously promoted the deceased by one rank to honor their sacrifice while on duty.

[Yang Yong-mo/Chief of Naval Operations: "We wish to bury you in our hearts. May your noble sacrifice never be in vain..."]

The investigation into the cause of the accident is also accelerating.

The Navy plans to transfer the wreckage of the crashed aircraft to the Naval Aviation Command for a detailed investigation in cooperation with civilian experts.

They will also check for any abnormalities in other aircraft and conduct special safety inspections on the P-3C patrol aircraft involved in the accident.

This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Memorial for fallen navy soldiers
    • 입력 2025-06-02 02:59:26
    News 9
[Anchor]

On the first day of June, the month of national defense, a joint funeral service was held for the service members who lost their lives in the naval patrol aircraft crash.

These individuals, who likely never let go of the controls until the end, were someone's caring father, dependable son, and warm-hearted colleague.

Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin shares their final journey.

[Report]

Four young soldiers surrounded by white chrysanthemums...

From a veteran pilot to a non-commissioned officer who quietly carried out his duties, they left behind unfulfilled dreams in this world.

They were all in their 20s and 30s, born between 1991 and 2000.

A three-year-old son was playing with toys in front of his father's coffin and then offered a chrysanthemum with his small hands.

Colleagues who lost their comrades burst into tears after a heartfelt salute.

[Seol Woo-hyuk/Captain (Ret.) of the Navy's 615th Air Squadron: "I call out the names of the late Park Jin-woo, Lee Tae-hoon, Yoon Dong-kyu, and Kang Shin-won with a heavy heart and engrave them in my heart."]

The funeral service, held with naval honors, was attended by over 1,000 people, including family members, the Chief of Naval Operations, and unit members, who prayed for the souls of the fallen service members.

The remains of the deceased were interred at the Daejeon National Cemetery and the Yeongcheon National Cemetery.

The military posthumously promoted the deceased by one rank to honor their sacrifice while on duty.

[Yang Yong-mo/Chief of Naval Operations: "We wish to bury you in our hearts. May your noble sacrifice never be in vain..."]

The investigation into the cause of the accident is also accelerating.

The Navy plans to transfer the wreckage of the crashed aircraft to the Naval Aviation Command for a detailed investigation in cooperation with civilian experts.

They will also check for any abnormalities in other aircraft and conduct special safety inspections on the P-3C patrol aircraft involved in the accident.

This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.
장혁진
장혁진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

각당 막판 총력전…남은 변수는?

각당 막판 총력전…남은 변수는?
이재명, 영남권 찾아 “모두의 <br>대통령 되겠다”

이재명, 영남권 찾아 “모두의 대통령 되겠다”
김문수 ‘최대 승부처’ 수도권 <br>집중 유세…“범죄 가족 대통령 안돼”

김문수 ‘최대 승부처’ 수도권 집중 유세…“범죄 가족 대통령 안돼”
이준석, 동탄서 “독재자 이재명 막아야”…권영국 “차별 없는 나라”

이준석, 동탄서 “독재자 이재명 막아야”…권영국 “차별 없는 나라”
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.