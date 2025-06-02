Memorial for fallen navy soldiers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



On the first day of June, the month of national defense, a joint funeral service was held for the service members who lost their lives in the naval patrol aircraft crash.



These individuals, who likely never let go of the controls until the end, were someone's caring father, dependable son, and warm-hearted colleague.



Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin shares their final journey.



[Report]



Four young soldiers surrounded by white chrysanthemums...



From a veteran pilot to a non-commissioned officer who quietly carried out his duties, they left behind unfulfilled dreams in this world.



They were all in their 20s and 30s, born between 1991 and 2000.



A three-year-old son was playing with toys in front of his father's coffin and then offered a chrysanthemum with his small hands.



Colleagues who lost their comrades burst into tears after a heartfelt salute.



[Seol Woo-hyuk/Captain (Ret.) of the Navy's 615th Air Squadron: "I call out the names of the late Park Jin-woo, Lee Tae-hoon, Yoon Dong-kyu, and Kang Shin-won with a heavy heart and engrave them in my heart."]



The funeral service, held with naval honors, was attended by over 1,000 people, including family members, the Chief of Naval Operations, and unit members, who prayed for the souls of the fallen service members.



The remains of the deceased were interred at the Daejeon National Cemetery and the Yeongcheon National Cemetery.



The military posthumously promoted the deceased by one rank to honor their sacrifice while on duty.



[Yang Yong-mo/Chief of Naval Operations: "We wish to bury you in our hearts. May your noble sacrifice never be in vain..."]



The investigation into the cause of the accident is also accelerating.



The Navy plans to transfer the wreckage of the crashed aircraft to the Naval Aviation Command for a detailed investigation in cooperation with civilian experts.



They will also check for any abnormalities in other aircraft and conduct special safety inspections on the P-3C patrol aircraft involved in the accident.



This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.



