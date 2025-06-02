News 9

Rain expected after sunny weekend

[Anchor]

It was a perfect day to dive into the Han River and enjoy swimming.

On the first day of June, at the gateway from spring to summer, did you enjoy a sunny weekend?

Tomorrow (Jun. 2), there is a forecast for rain.

This is meteorologist Kim Se-hyun.

[Report]

The banks of the Han River are bustling with people enjoying a festival.

Next to the bridge, a refreshing stream of water pours down, creating a rainbow.

[Kim Dong-chan/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "Today, the weather is cool in the shade, and the water stream behind me makes it visually refreshing."]

People sat on comfortable chairs on one side, enjoying delicious food while feeling the river breeze.

[Seo Won-woo/Yangcheon-gu, Seoul: "It's very hot today, but it's quite cool under the bridge, and there are many activities and a variety of food, making it great for families."]

Today (Jun. 1), the daytime high reached 35 degrees in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, and 29.3 degrees in Seoul, with most regions across the country rising close to 30 degrees.

Tomorrow, with the rain, the daytime temperature will drop by about 1 to 7 degrees, with Seoul expected to be around 25 degrees.

The rain will start in Jeju early tomorrow and will expand to southern Gangwon and North Chungcheong Province by night.

The expected amount of rain is 10 to 60mm in Jeju, and 5 to 30mm in Busan, the southern coast of South Gyeongsang Province, and the southern coast of South Jeolla Province.

The rain is expected to mostly stop by the morning of the day after tomorrow (Jun. 3), which is the presidential election day, but there may still be rain in eastern Gyeonggi and northern Gangwon until the afternoon.

After the rain stops, the Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts that the weather will generally be clear nationwide, with temperatures around the seasonal average.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

