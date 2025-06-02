Exports plunge due to Trump's tariffs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The shock from Trump's tariffs has been clearly reflected in our export performance.



In particular, the impact on automobile exports, which are subject to item-specific tariffs, has been significant.



It seems that steel will be next.



Choi Ji-hyun reports.



[Report]



A 50% tariff will be applied to steel products exported to the United States starting from the 4th.



What was previously duty-free under a certain quota has now increased from 25% on March 1 to double that amount.



The steel industry, which has already seen exports drop by about 20%, is in a state of emergency.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "(The tariff rate) at 50%, they can no longer get over the fence."]



The impact on automobiles, our top export item to the U.S., is expanding further since they have been subject to tariffs since April.



Last month, automobile exports to the U.S. fell by more than 30%.



This exceeds the export decline rate from the previous month by more than 10 percentage points.



As a result, the total automobile export value also decreased by 4.4% to $6.2 billion.



Additionally, poor performance in exports to China has led to a 1.3% decrease in our total exports last month.



The upward trend in exports that had been ongoing since February has ultimately been broken.



[Joo Won/Director of Economic Research at Hyundai Economic Research Institute: "It seems that the domestic market in China is also struggling. During the global financial crisis, they spent about 4 trillion yuan as a stimulus measure, but now they can't spend that much."]



Semiconductors, our main export item, have served as a defensive line, reducing the decline in export value.



With continued demand for high-value memory like HBM, semiconductor exports recorded the highest level ever for May.



However, with the anticipated increase in tariffs on steel and aluminum, the shadow over our exports is deepening.



The Korea-U.S. trade negotiations, which are currently underway with the goal of reaching an agreement next month, are expected to continue under the new administration.



This is KBS News, Choi Ji-hyun.



