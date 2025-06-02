Japan, S. Korea trial fast-track entry

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



When traveling abroad, there are often long lines to go through immigration.



Starting today (Jun. 1), the wait for Korean travelers heading to Japan will significantly decrease for a month.



The fast track for Korean nationals is reported by our Tokyo correspondent, Hwang Jin-woo.



[Report]



This is the immigration area at Tokyo Haneda Airport.



A dedicated immigration lane for Koreans has been set up.



This 'Fast Track' for Koreans is being operated for a month to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations.



Thanks to this, the immigration process, which used to take up to an hour, can now be completed in just a few minutes.



[Park No-eun/University Student: "It was inconvenient because the immigration process took a long time every time I came, but today I could pass through quickly, so it's very convenient and nice."]



These dedicated lanes have been installed at two locations in Japan: Haneda Airport and Fukuoka Airport.



Koreans can use the dedicated lanes if it has been less than a year since their last visit to Japan and if they have completed their immigration and customs declarations in advance via mobile.



The priority lanes will be open daily from 9 AM to 4 PM.



In Korea, during the same period, priority immigration lanes for Japanese nationals are being operated at Gimpo Airport and Gimhae Airport.



[Lim So-hyuk/University Student: "Having a dedicated lane feels a bit more special. I hope that maintaining good relations will lead to more opportunities like this."]



As of April this year, 3.227 million Koreans have entered Japan, and 1.04 million Japanese have entered Korea, marking the highest levels ever recorded.



For now, this is a trial operation for one month.



If there are no major issues with immigration management and the responses from travelers in both countries are positive, there are expectations that it could become a permanent operation.



This is Hwang Jin-woo reporting for KBS News from Tokyo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!