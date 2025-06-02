Israeli gunfire near Gaza aid center

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We have reported several times on the stories of residents of the Gaza Strip, who flock to aid distribution centers with empty pots. Unfortunately, these residents have become victims of Israeli military gunfire.



Kim Gae-hyung from Dubai reports on this tragic situation.



[Report]



The injured are being rushed to the hospital emergency room.



According to Al Jazeera, on the early morning of the 1st local time, the Israeli military opened fire on a crowd gathered near a humanitarian aid distribution center established by the U.S. and Israel in southern Gaza.



At least 39 people are reported dead, and more than 220 have been injured.



[Arafat Eshiam/Family of shooting victim: "My brother went to get food for the children and was killed. My brother is not even Hamas."]



On the 27th of last month, several people lost their lives when the Israeli military fired warning shots at residents near the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.



It appears that the Israeli military opened fire amid chaos due to the lack of a systematic relief system.



There are over 2 million starving residents, but only 3 distribution centers are currently operational.



The foundation announced that it has provided over 4.5 million meals, but many residents have received no food at all.



[Samira Jurob/Gaza resident: "I went at 6 in the morning but found nothing. All the supplies were already gone, and thieves took the relief supplies from the people."]



The United Nations has warned that the entire population of the Gaza Strip is facing starvation, and that public order and safety are collapsing due to hunger.



This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!