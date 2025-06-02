News 9

Fake professors scam investors

[Anchor]

An online chat room that claims to recommend rising stocks is increasingly using deceptive tactics to trick people.

They reassure victims by presenting themselves as professors and lure them in with free lectures.

All of this is a scam aimed at siphoning off investors' money.

Reporter Park Chan reports.

[Report]

This woman entered a KakaoTalk open chat room last November after seeing a post claiming to recommend stocks that would surge.

The self-proclaimed 'professor' consistently provided daily market analyses.

[Investment Victim/Voice Altered: "The information was well-summarized using the news, and they did actually recommend stocks. And there were people who actually made money..."]

If you entered a specific number like 777 at a specific time, you would receive attendance rewards, but their operations began after three or four months.

They invited her to a separate Telegram room, claiming to provide high-level information, and recommended manipulated virtual assets instead of stocks, urging her to join an exchange.

[Fake Virtual Asset Exchange Promotional Video: "We prioritize the safety of user data and assets."]

They mentioned famous figures like Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Warren Buffett, using flashy graphs, but the conclusion was always to buy the recommended virtual assets.

[Investment Victim/Voice Altered: "It looked perfect, and everything checked out. And since it was going well, there was no reason to suspect it was a scam just based on that."]

After investing one million won, the returns skyrocketed, but it was all fake.

When she requested to withdraw her money, they delayed by saying she needed to cover losses from other virtual assets and then cut off contact.

According to the Financial Supervisory Service, some victims lost nearly one hundred million won.

[Cheon Seong-jun/Head of the Financial Supervisory Service's Illegal Financial Response Team 3: "The biggest characteristic is that they made the victims believe the scammers were experts. It's a kind of gaslighting technique."]

The Financial Supervisory Service has issued a consumer alert regarding scams that use terms like 'professor,' 'financial technology lectures,' and 'attendance rewards.'

This is KBS News, Park Chan reporting.

