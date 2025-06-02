News 9

Recycling rate of toys less than 1%

[Anchor]

Robots, blocks, and cars.

Homes with young children are filled with toys like these. While they are irreplaceable friends for the kids, they are said to be villains to the Earth's environment.

What does this mean? Reporter Lee Soo-yeon has the story.

[Report]

Here, both children and parents can freely choose toys.

This is a toy bazaar held every month.

Toys donated by members and companies are sold at low prices.

[Won Dong-hee/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "It's really cheap. There are even new products and you can donate. I like that so that's why I come here."]

You can choose as many LEGO blocks as you need for 1,000 won per 200 grams.

There has been a great increase in visitors as people resonated with the idea of re-cycling plastic toys.

[Jeong Ji-mun/Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul: "They're all plastic, and the kids get tired of them quickly. When you throw them away and buy more, it’s tough for families, but it also creates a lot of waste. So, I like that they can be reused."]

Toys contain electronic circuits and batteries, making them similar to electronic products.

When disposing of them, they must be disassembled and sorted by material.

The plastic collected here can be crushed and compressed at high temperatures to create completely new products.

However, disassembly is complicated, and due to low profitability, waste collection companies do not handle them, resulting in a recycling rate of less than 1%.

[Gang Dong-won/True Corporation: "When they are just thrown away, they are treated by being landfilled or incinerated, which turns them into microplastics and carbon dioxide, thus negatively impacting the environment."]

It takes over 500 years for toy plastics to decompose.

It is estimated that more than 50,000 tons of toys are discarded as general waste each year.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.

