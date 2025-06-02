News 9

Migrant workers face higher risk

[Anchor]

A Thai worker in her 20s was working at a meat processing plant, but is now in a cast after wrist amputation.

Migrant workers who came to Korea dreaming of the Korean Dream are said to be more exposed to industrial accidents.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim looked into why this is the case.

[Report]

A Thai female worker in her 20s, who came to Korea two years ago, has been working at a pork processing plant making minced meat.

However, in April, her left hand got caught in a meat mixer, resulting in the amputation of her wrist.

[Ms. A/Thai national worker/voice altered: "I was in a hurry, and my plastic gloves got caught in the machine. My family is all really sad."]

The task assigned to this Thai worker involved pushing meat into a running mixer.

She says there were no separate tools for the job, and there was no safety equipment.

["The meat is here. Like this..."]

[Ms. A/Thai national worker/voice altered: "The manager said that using tools would slow down the work speed. I have not received any safety training in the two years I've worked here."]

Safety and health regulations specify that auxiliary tools should be used when inserting food into machines by hand.

The company claims there were no issues with the work process.

[Factory official/voice altered: "That machine is originally designed to be used without tools. We will take good care of her treatment."]

Like Ms. A's case, migrant workers are found to be more exposed to industrial accidents compared to Korean workers.

This is due to structural issues surrounding the authority to extend their stay.

[Kim Dal-seong/Director of the Pocheon Migrant Workers Center: "The authority to extend the employment of migrant workers lies entirely with the employer. It is not easy to refuse unreasonable instructions."]

The police are investigating whether safety regulations were followed at the factory.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

