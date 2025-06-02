News 9

Film exposes downfall of soju company

[Anchor]

Soju is the official drink of the Korean working class, as it washes away a day's stress with a 'clink' sound.

The story of the decline of the nation's beloved soju during the IMF era has been depicted in a movie.

The tale of taking and being taken surrounding soju.
Kim Sang-hyeop reports.

[Report]

[KBS News, May 15, 2003: "Jinro Soju, which has shared joys and sorrows with the common people for the past 80 years, has found a new owner."]

Since 1924, Jinro has made a name for itself as the producer of the nation's soju.

However, it could not survive the IMF financial crisis and was delisted in 2003.

The fall of a national company that had dominated the country.

["Is our company really going to go bankrupt?"]

The last choice of the finance director who dedicated his life to the company.

["Solqueen will prevent the final bankruptcy of Gukbo Group."]

He hands over company secrets to a foreign investment firm trying to swallow the company whole.

[Yoo Hae-jin/Playing Jong-rok: "He lived for the company, but in fact, he was trying to protect himself according to his values and beliefs...."]

An unprecedented IMF financial crisis.

["Isn't South Korea a country where you have the freedom to make money?"]

The story features the intertwined relations of corporate raiders who seized the opportunity, the sprawling management of a chaebol heir who became their victim, and the fierce struggle of employees trying to protect their workplace.

[Lee Je-hoon/Playing In-beom: "Let’s not lose hope and work hard together to save our country. That pure heart to save families and companies in crisis...."]

The film brings to light the actual situation of the time and uncovers the true forces behind the collapse of a homegrown company.

[Park Eun-kyung/Production Company Representative: "I wanted to satirize the kind of decisions that, despite knowing they’re illegal, ultimately lead to the downfall of the company."]

The true face of the Korean economy revealed through the IMF financial crisis and the suffering of the people.

Now, 28 years later, the film questions whether that absurdity and pain have disappeared.

This is Kim Sang-hyeop from KBS News.

