Kim Hye-seong shines with career game

[Anchor]

Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers in Major League Baseball hit his second home run of the season.

Kim Hye-seong had an unforgettable game with 4 hits, 5 on-base appearances, and excellent defense.

This is reporter Lee Seong-hoon.

[Report]

Kim Hye-seong hit his second home run of the season in the second inning off Yankees left-handed pitcher Brent Headrick.

Kim Hye-seong, who had been excluded from the starting lineup against left-handed pitchers, made a statement with a massive home run in his first big league matchup against a lefty.

[Commentary: "Hye-seong Kim and Shohei Ohtani bat in. Easy guess who's going to be the guy that hits it, right? No, it's Kim! Known for his speed and lately his average, but how about the pop right there?"]

Kim Hye-seong continued his hitting on fire with consecutive left-field singles in the 5th and 6th innings.

In his last at-bat in the 8th inning, he hit a double, completing a game with 4 hits and 5 on-base appearances.

Kim Hye-seong also excelled in defense.

Making his first appearance as a shortstop in place of Mookie Betts, Kim Hye-seong made a diving catch on a line drive from Vivas in the 3rd inning, and also tagged out the runner on second base.

The initial call was safe, but after video review, the decision was changed to out.

In the 6th inning, he moved to center field and caught a ball that hit the wall, preventing Aaron Judge from advancing to second base.

On the birthday of manager Roberts, Kim Hye-seong left a strong impression with the best game of his life in a match broadcast live across the United States.

Lee Jung-hoo from San Francisco also recorded a multi-hit game with 2 hits after five days.

Lee Jung-hoo successfully stole bases for two consecutive days, but in the 7th inning, a significant hit was thwarted by an incredible super catch from the Miami center fielder, leaving him disappointed.

This is Lee Seong-hoon from KBS News.

