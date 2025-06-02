KIA saved by Yoon Do-hyun's B2B HRs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



KIA was worried about the absence of Kim Do-young due to injury. But the performance of his friend Yoon Do-hyun helped the team escape their losing streak.



Yoon Do-hyun thrilled KIA fans with back-to-back home runs in his debut.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji reports.



[Report]



In the first inning, KIA's leadoff hitter Yoon Do-hyun swung his bat powerfully, sending the ball over the left field fence.



This was Yoon Do-hyun's third home run of the season and the third leadoff home run in the first inning of the league this season, but that was not the end.



In his next at-bat in the second inning, Yoon Do-hyun hit another home run with a similar trajectory off a breaking ball, completing back-to-back home runs.



[Commentary: "Back-to-back home runs, a new superstar, the new 'Donisal' Yoon Do-hyun!"]



With his first leadoff home run and his first back-to-back home run, Yoon Do-hyun perfectly filled the gap left by the injury of his friend and rival Kim Do-young, leading the team to break their losing streak.



Meanwhile, KT's Park Kyung-soo, who held a retirement ceremony before the game, took the field at second base in the top of the ninth inning to say his final goodbye to the fans.



NC, trailing by one run against Hanwha, saw Oh Young-soo, a pinch hitter in the sixth inning, hit a grand slam home run to turn the game around and roar with excitement.



With Oh Young-soo's grand slam, which thrilled the Changwon stadium after a long time, and Han Seok-hyun's inside-the-park home run, NC gifted their home fans a victory just three games after reopening, escaping from a five-game losing streak.



Kiwoom's new foreign pitcher Alcantara pitched six scoreless innings, leading to a 1-0 victory over Doosan for the second consecutive day.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!