Lee Kang-in 2nd Korean to win UCL title

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Kang-in has achieved the remarkable feat of winning the UEFA Champions League as a Korean player for the first time in 17 years, following in the footsteps of Park Ji-sung.



Although Lee Kang-in did not play in the final, he celebrated the joy of Paris Saint-Germain's first championship victory with his teammates.



Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



Lee Kang-in entered the stadium with excitement, but he did not become the star of the final stage.



Paris Saint-Germain took the lead just 12 minutes into the match with a goal from Hakimi.



Eight minutes later, Doue's shot was deflected off a defender's foot, bringing him good fortune.



When Doue shook the net again in the second half and Kvaratskhelia scored the team's fourth goal, Lee Kang-in, who was on the bench, ran out to celebrate, sensing victory.



Paris Saint-Germain achieved their first championship victory with a surprising 5-0 win, defying expectations of a close match.



Lee Kang-in wore the championship medal around his neck, enjoying the honor of becoming the second Korean player to won the UEFA Champions League after Park Ji-sung 17 years ago.



Although Lee Kang-in did not play in the final, he shared the joy right beside captain Marquinhos as he lifted the trophy.



In the Paris Saint-Germain stands, a large banner was held, showing coach Enrique and his daughter Xana together.



Xana, who had celebrated the Champions League victory with Enrique when he was the Barcelona coach in 2015, tragically passed away from bone cancer at the age of nine in 2019.



[Luis Enrique/Paris Saint-Germain Coach: "I always think my daughter in heaven is with us in spirit. I felt her support when we lost a game or when things didn't go well."]



Following Son Heung-min's Europa League victory, Lee Kang-in's rise to the top of the Champions League has set the stage for a Korean derby in the European Super Cup in August.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!